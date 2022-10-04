After 17 days without a first team game, Liverpool are thrown straight in at the deep end with a hectic October that will see them play nine games in the space of four weeks.

The Reds’ Anfield meeting with Brighton marks the start of 13 games in the space of six weeks, before their campaign comes to a halt for the World Cup.

October will also bring up Jurgen Klopp‘s seven year anniversary as Liverpool manager.

There are five games for the women’s and under-21’s teams this month, as well as eight for the under-18’s, including three UEFA Youth League ties.

As months go, Liverpool’s October couldn’t be any busier.

Here are the key dates to note down in your diary this month, including first team, women’s and academy fixtures.

October 1 – Brighton (H)

The first day of the month sees the Reds return to action with a home clash against Brighton.

It will be the first game Liverpool have played in 17 days, but Brighton have gone 27 days without a match, following the postponement of their games at Bournemouth and at home to Crystal Palace.

This game marks the start of a new era for the Seagulls, with Roberto Di Zerbi taking charge of his first match as manager, following Graham Potter’s move to Chelsea.

October 4 – Rangers (H)

Liverpool secured their first Champions League win of the season with a 2-1 victory over Ajax on September 13, and will be looking for another three points when they face Rangers.

These two teams have never met in a competitive match.

This will be the first of two meetings against the Scottish outfit in less than a week, with the European fixtures coming thick and fast before the break for the World Cup.

7 years of Jurgen

Saturday October 8 will mark Klopp’s seven-year anniversary as Liverpool manager.

The club’s last manager to last seven years was Bob Paisley, which gives you some idea of just how big of an impact Klopp has had during his time at Anfield.

We’ve come a long way since the boss rocked up on Merseyside for the first time in 2015!

October 9 – Arsenal (A)

The Reds’ first away game of the month comes against high-flying Arsenal, who begin the month top of the Premier League.

The Emirates was a happy hunting ground for Liverpool last season, but there’s every chance this could be a bigger test given Arsenal‘s good form and the Reds’ crazy schedule.

October 12 – Rangers (A)

Three days later, Liverpool travel to Glasgow to face Rangers again, in what should be a momentous occasion at Ibrox.

Two victories against Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side would put the Reds in a very strong position in Group A.

October 16 – Man City (H)

That Community Shield victory over Man City feels like a lifetime ago, doesn’t it?

On Sunday October 16, Klopp and Pep Guardiola meet again. It’s a match that rarely disappoints. Three points for Liverpool would give them a huge boost before the rest of their pre-World Cup fixtures.

At the beginning of the season, the Liverpool boss said “it would make sense” to beat City in at least one of the two league meetings if any club has aspirations to finish above them. Here’s the first opportunity.

October 19 – West Ham (H)

No Champions League match in this week, but instead another Premier League meeting, with West Ham visiting Anfield just three days after that clash with City.

Klopp will have no option but to rotate the players at his disposal this month.

Let’s hope the Reds have more luck on the injury front than they have so far this season.

October 22 – Nottingham Forest (A)

Liverpool got a taste of the atmosphere at the City ground in their FA Cup clash against Forest last season, and they’ll return to Nottingham for a Premier League meeting with Steve Cooper’s side later this month.

Tight turnaround for this one, with the match kicking off at 12.30pm on Saturday October 22, having played the previous Wednesday.

Don’t be surprised if Jurgen has something to say about that scheduling in the build-up!

October 26 – Ajax (A)

Liverpool’s penultimate Champions League group game will see them travel to Amsterdam to take on Ajax.

If it’s anything like the first game between these sides in September, Liverpool should have too much for the Dutch champions, but who knows what state the squad will be in by this stage of the month!

Three wins from the two meetings against Rangers and the trip to Ajax would probably give Klopp the opportunity to rest some key players in the final group game against Napoli in November.

October 29 – Leeds (H)

Last but not least for the first team is a home clash with Leeds on Saturday, October 29.

This game was originally pencilled in for the Sunday, but has been moved forward a day due to Liverpool’s League Cup clash with Derby on Tuesday, October 9.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7.45pm. An unusual start for a Saturday, and yet another late game!

Liverpool Fixtures, October

First Team

Brighton (H) – Premier League – Saturday, October 1, 3pm

Rangers (H) – Champions League – Tuesday, October 4, 8pm

Arsenal (A) – Premier League – Sunday, October 9, 4.30pm

Rangers (A) – Champions League – Wednesday, October 12, 8pm

Man City (H) – Premier League – Sunday, October 16, 4.30pm

West Ham (H) – Premier League – Wednesday, October 19, 7.30pm

Nottingham Forest (A) – Premier League – Saturday, October 22, 12.30pm

Ajax (A) – Champions League – Wednesday, October 26, 8pm

Leeds (H) – Premier League – Saturday, October 29, 7.45pm

Women

Sunderland (A) – League Cup – Sunday, October 2, 11.30am

Tottenham (A) – WSL – Sunday, October 16, 2pm

Arsenal (H) – WSL – Sunday, October 23, 12pm

Leicester (A) – League Cup – Wednesday, October 26, 7pm

Man City (A) – WSL – Sunday, October 30, 2pm

U21s

Arsenal (H) – PL2 – Saturday, October 1, 2pm

Wolves (H) – PL2 – Saturday, October 8, 2pm

Accrington (A) – EFL Trophy – Tuesday, October 18, 7.45pm

Everton (H) – PL2 – Saturday, October 22, 2pm

West Ham (A) – PL2 – Sunday, October 30, 12pm

U18s

Nottingham Forest (H) – U18 PL – Saturday, October 1, 12.30pm

Rangers (H) – UEFA Youth League – Tuesday, October 4, 1pm

Charlton (A) – U18 PL Cup – Saturday, October 8, 11am

Rangers (A) – UEFA Youth League – Wednesday, October 12, 3pm

Blackburn (A) – U18 PL – Saturday, October 15, 11am

Stoke (H) – U18 PL – Saturday, October 22, 11am

Ajax (A) – UEFA Youth League – Wednesday, October 26, 2pm

Wolves (A) – U18 PL – Saturday, October 29, 12pm