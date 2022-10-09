Liverpool face high-flying Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, with Jurgen Klopp sticking with the same lineup that beat Rangers in midweek.

After a successful change of formation in their Champions League victory in midweek, the Reds look to be setting up in a 4-4-2 system again.

It’s a bold move from Klopp, with two central midfielders and four forwards lining up against a side who have spent the majority of the season at the top of the Premier League table

Alisson starts in goal, with the Brazilian looking to help the Reds set a new club record of seven clean sheets in a row against Arsenal. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk and Kostas Tsimikas continue in defence.

In midfield, with Jordan Henderson and Thiago will be tasked with protecting the back four, as Fabinho remains on the bench.

In attack, it’s the same front four, with Darwin Nunez lining up alongside Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah.

Roberto Firmino headlines a strong-looking bench, which again includes the likes of Ibrahima Konate and Harvey Elliott.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Diaz; Nunez

Substitutes: Kelleher, Konate, Gomez, Phillips, Fabinho, Milner, Elliott, Carvalho, Firmino

Arsenal: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Partey, Odegaard, Xhaka; Saka, Martinelli Jesus

Substitutes: Turner, Holding, Cedric, Tierney, Lokonga, Vieira, Marquinhos, Nelson, Nketiah