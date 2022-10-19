Jurgen Klopp has made more changes to his Liverpool lineup for tonight’s clash with West Ham, with Diogo Jota among those to drop out due to injury.

The Reds sealed a huge 1-0 victory over Man City last time out, building on a 7-1 thrashing of Rangers in the Champions League with hopes of an improved run rising.

Tonight brings the visit of West Ham in the Premier League, with David Moyes’ side sitting 13th in the table but only two points behind Liverpool, facing injury problems of their own.

Fitness issues have again informed Klopp’s selection process, as long-term absentee Jota becomes the latest to drop out.

Alisson remains as No. 1, of course, having ended Sunday’s victory with a clean sheet and an assist, as well as finishing runner-up for the Yashin Trophy the following day.

Trent Alexander-Arnold returns to the fold at right-back, with Joe Gomez partnering Virgil van Dijk and Kostas Tsimikas taking over at left-back.

It appears as though Klopp will stick with 4-4-2 setup despite the injuries, with Jordan Henderson and Thiago expected to form a two-man midfield.

Mohamed Salah and Fabio Carvalho line up on the wings, with Roberto Firmino joined by Darwin Nunez up front.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is in the squad for the first time this season, with the midfielder joined on the bench by youngster Bobby Clark.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Salah, Henderson, Thiago, Carvalho; Firmino, Nunez

Substitutes: Kelleher, Phillips, Robertson, Fabinho, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Elliott, Clark

West Ham: Fabianski; Johnson, Zouma, Kehrer, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek, Downes; Bowen, Fornals, Scamacca

Substitutes: Areola, Randolph, Coufal, Antonio, Lanzini, Ogbonna, Benrahma, Coventry, Emerson