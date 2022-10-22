Jurgen Klopp has revealed the bizarre reason why Thiago is a late withdrawal from Liverpool’s lineup to face Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

The boss has made five changes from the team that beat West Ham in midweek, with James Milner, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones all coming into the side.

Darwin Nunez is among those to miss out, having not yet recovered from the muscle discomfort that led to his withdrawal against the Hammers on Wednesday.

Thiago, though, was due to start at the City Ground, with Jones being drafted into the lineup at late notice.

And speaking before the game, the boss revealed an ear infection was the reason for the Spaniard’s absence.

“No, I wish I could do that,” Klopp told BT Sport when asked if the changes were all made to freshen up the team.

“For Darwin the game comes too early. He feels the intensity of the games muscle wise, so there was no chance that he could play today. Maybe he could tomorrow or Monday, but not today.

“And Thiago got a bad ear infection overnight, so the decision was made this morning at 5.15am. That’s how it is sometimes, so that’s the reason for that.

“If you can play everybody regularly that makes a massive difference to be honest. For us it’s a problem that we have players coming back from injuries and then in a week like this where we have three games in six days it’s just super intense, especially the last one, and that’s where you have to consider all things and that’s what we do.”

“But the problem is not a problem if you find a solution and we found a solution lineup wise, I’m really happy with it and now let’s go from here.

“This will be an intense game, five changes from the last game, so fresh legs in. That’s what we have to use, we have to be super intense today in a fantastic atmosphere, we experienced it once and it was really good, so I’m looking forward to it.

Klopp was also asked whether he had considered using Roberto Firmino in a wider role due to the absences of Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz, but says he’s keen to keep the Brazilian in a more central role whenever possible.

His comments would suggest the Reds are sticking with the 4-4-2 system they have used in recent weeks, with Jones alongside Fabinho and Elliott and Carvalho on the flanks.

“Since I am here, Bobby has been extremely important. But as long as we have other solutions, I don’t think we should push him to the left, even when it’s just a defending position,” he said.

“He can play left wing, he can defend there, of course, but offensively he would always be a more central player. He doesn’t have the final speed to pass players on the outside or whatever, but he’s a very intelligent player and can link things up for us, and that’s very important.

“With Fabio and Harvey we obviously have options, both can obviously play the wing pretty well and are 10s, yes, but can be decisive in a lot of moments, and Mo obviously can stretch the line and brings in the speed, these kind of things.

“You have to put the pieces together, and for today I like the solution.”