A Megan Campbell free-kick secured all three points for Liverpool Women as they began their League Cup campaign with a 1-0 victory over Sunderland.

The women’s League Cup format involves an initial group stage, with Liverpool up against Sunderland, Leicester, Blackburn and reigning champions Man City in Group B this season.

It’s been a mixed start to the Women’s Super League for Matt Beard’s side, with a hugely impressive opening day victory over champions Chelsea followed up by a 3-0 Anfield defeat to Everton.

There were seven changes to the team that were beaten in the Merseyside derby, with the likes of Eartha Cumings, Hannah Silcock and Rachel Furness all coming into the lineup.

Defender Rhiannon Roberts was also due to start, but withdrew from the XI as a precaution, with Emma Koivisto replacing her.

Liverpool, who were wearing the club’s brand new green third kit, started well, with Katie Stengel sending an effort crashing off the bar in the early stages.

The breakthrough came when Yana Daniels was brought down on the edge of the box, before Campbell stepped up to fire her free-kick into the bottom corner.

Daniels had two big opportunities to double the lead before half-time, and there were chances for the likes of Silcock, Furness and Stengel in the second half, but Campbell’s free-kick was enough to secure the points.

The winners from each of the five League Cup groups will go through to the quarter-finals, along with the best runner up, with Arsenal and Chelsea joining them in the knockout stages.

The Reds’ League Cup journey saw them reach the quarter-finals last season, before a 1-0 defeat to Tottenham.

Liverpool Women’s next fixture will see them return to WSL action to take on Tottenham in two weeks’ time, with their next League Cup clash coming against Leicester on October 26.

Liverpool FC Women: Cumings, Koivisto, Robe, Silcock (Flaherty, 64), Matthews, Campbell (Hinds, 46), Furness (Holland, 84), Wardlaw (Kearns, 46), Humphrey (Lawley, 56), Daniels, Stengel.

Subs not used: Laws, Kirby, Fahey.