Virgil van Dijk says Calvin Ramsay can only benefit from “learning every day” from Trent Alexander-Arnold, as he enjoys a slow adaptation at Liverpool.

Ramsay made the matchday squad for the first time on Tuesday night, having recovered from a long-term back injury to take his place on the bench against Rangers.

It was a familiar opponent for the 19-year-old, who left Scotland for Merseyside in the summer, but his surroundings remain relatively new after only recently joining first-team training.

While that could be seen as a setback for the young right-back, it could also hand him more time to adjust to a new club, with new team-mates in a new league.

As Van Dijk gave his early verdict on Ramsay, speaking to Football Scotland after the 2-0 win over Rangers, it was clear the Dutchman has been impressed with the youngster’s application.

“I have seen him more outside of the training pitch than on the training pitch. But so far what I have known of him is that he is a good boy,” he said.

“He wants to work, he is learning each and every day from one of the best right-backs in the country.

“He learns how we want to play, what we expect from a right-back in our way of playing. He needs time.

“His time will come. I am not worried about that. But he has been very positive towards everyone.”

It remains to be seen when Ramsay will be given his first opportunity by Jurgen Klopp, with it often the case that new signings are given months to adjust before taking to the field for Liverpool.

That should certainly be the case with a player in Ramsay’s situation, having arrived as an inexperienced young player who then spent three months on the sidelines.

His first taste of football for the Reds could come as early as Saturday, though, when the under-21s take on Wolves at the AXA Training Centre, with Isaac Mabaya an injury doubt for the tie.

Caoimhin Kelleher started in the 1-1 draw with Arsenal under-21s last weekend, with Klopp eager for his long-term absentees to build up minutes whenever possible.

Beyond that, Ramsay can now look to make an impression on the training pitch, learning from and, eventually, providing competition for Alexander-Arnold.