Joel Matip could not hide his dissatisfaction after Liverpool came from behind only to let their lead slip against Brighton, sending a message we’ve heard frequently this season.

After nearly three weeks without a game, the expectation is that the Reds would be raring to go, eager to get their season back on track after a tumultuous start.

But it was Brighton, under new management, who came out of the traps with intent and landed two early blows – which could’ve easily been more if not for Alisson.

A Roberto Firmino double and an own goal saw the Reds get back on track, only for their soft underbelly in defence to force them to settle for a single point for the fourth time this season.

It leaves a bitter taste and Matip is not the only one who was let down by what unfolded at Anfield.

“Absolutely not happy. Not a good performance. Brighton played really well and made our life quite hard,” Matip said after Saturday’s draw, via the BBC.

“It wasn’t our game and it started from the beginning. We have to improve.

“It was better but we are still not happy with our performance, especially at home. We expect more from ourselves.”

As for the influence of Liverpool’s two Brazilians at either end of the pitch, Matip was appreciative of their efforts but the overwhelming need to improve remained firmly on his mind.

“It’s great, even in not a good game for us, he [Roberto Firmino] scores. That’s brilliant.

“He [Alisson] was there to save our backs again and hopefully, he does not have as many saves to make in the future.

“I don’t care who is coming [back], we just have to step up and do better.”

The Reds need to respond but we’re only nine games into the season and we’ve already heard that one too many times.