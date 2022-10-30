Liverpool suffered their fourth loss of the Premier League season against Leeds, with their start now as poor as under Roy Hodgson in 2010/11.

The Reds fell to a 2-1 defeat to a Leeds side without a win in eight games on Saturday night, despite firing 22 shots on goal and 10 on target.

It came after a 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest the previous weekend, undermining an encouraging run that included an emphatic 1-0 victory over Man City at Anfield.

Defeat keeps Liverpool firmly in mid-table, sitting ninth, eight points off the top four and only five away from the relegation zone, with there mounting concerns over Klopp’s side.

This was summed up soon after the loss to Leeds, as Opta analyst Duncan Alexander pointed out the miserable record they have now equalled:

Roy Hodgson's Liverpool

Liverpool 2022-23

?

P12 W4 D4 L4 — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) October 29, 2022

Twelve games into his doomed spell in charge of Liverpool, Hodgson had won four, drew four and lost four, which is exactly the same as Klopp has managed so far this term.

Hodgson was ultimately sacked after 20 league games, winning only seven of those.

While it would be sacrilege to compare the two given Klopp’s achievements on Merseyside, it certainly highlights the worrying drop-off from last season to this.

As Alexander also noted, throughout the German’s tenure Liverpool have now lost more games against sides in the bottom three than they have sides in the top four.

Three points dropped to Leeds and Forest saw to that, with Klopp lamenting after this latest defeat how the Reds “cannot control this kind of game at the moment.”

“We scored the equaliser, but it didn’t give the security back for whatever reason,” he told Sky Sports.

“We struggled with controlling the game, obviously, which is difficult then against a side with the speed they have up front. We gave too many balls away.

“The boys tried, they really tried. We had a lot of possession, we obviously had big chances which we should use.

“But in the end, if it’s 1-1 and you defend the situation around the second goal like this, then you leave everything open.”