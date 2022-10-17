★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 16, 2022: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp reacts to an awful decision from the assistant referee, leading to his red card, during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Jurgen Klopp faces 1-match ban – but could be in dugout vs. West Ham

Jurgen Klopp must await referee Anthony Taylor’s report to learn whether he faces additional punishment for his red card in Sunday’s 1-0 Premier League victory over Manchester City.

The Reds boss was dismissed from the technical area late in the game after exploding in anger at the official and his assistant referee after a foul was not given when Bernardo Silva hauled down match-winner Mohamed Salah.

Unlike players, managers do not receive an automatic suspension for a red card so until Taylor’s full report is assessed, the PA news agency understands Klopp is currently free to resume touchline duties at home to West Ham on Wednesday.

The match official’s observations will determine whether no further action is required or whether a charge will be issued: should it be a standard charge, Klopp would be asked to accept a one-match ban and a fine.

However, he could also face a non-standard charge if his record shows similar behaviour in the last 12 months.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 16, 2022: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is pulled down by Manchester City's Bernardo Silva, but no free-kick was awarded, leading to an incensed manager Jürgen Klopp being sent off, during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

In February last year, Klopp was fined £45,000 after accepting an FA charge for questioning the integrity and/or implied bias of referee Kevin Friend after a 1-1 draw with West Ham.

Four years ago Klopp was fined £8,000 and warned about his future conduct after running onto the pitch to celebrate with goalkeeper Alisson Becker after Divock Origi scored a Merseyside derby winner in the sixth minute of added time.

Taylor’s report is also likely to include details of coin-throwing incidents after City boss Pep Guardiola complained in his post-match press conference of being targeted by fans in the Main Stand.

However, unless the incident extended to a large number of fans, it seems likely the governing body will leave Liverpool with the responsibility of identifying and sanctioning the individuals involved.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 16, 2022: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp applauds the supporters after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The club have launched an investigation and have threatened lifetime stadium bans and possible football banning orders.

City are also understood to be unhappy their team coach was targeted on the way home, with the windscreen damaged after an object was allegedly thrown.

In 2018, City’s coach sustained extensive damage on its journey into Anfield after bottles and other objects were thrown by fans lining the streets.

