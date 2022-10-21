Despite a charge for his red card in the 1-0 win over Man City last weekend, Jurgen Klopp still expects to be in charge against Nottingham Forest.

The Reds head to the City Ground on Saturday on a run of three consecutive wins, taking on a Forest side rooted to the bottom of the Premier League.

On Wednesday, Klopp was officially charged by the FA for his dismissal late on in the victory over Man City, with the manager required to provide a statement before any sanctions were issued.

“It is alleged that the Liverpool FC manager’s behaviour during the 86th minute of this game was improper,” an FA spokesperson explained.

“He has until Friday to provide a response.”

Speaking in his pre-Forest press conference on Friday afternoon, Klopp claimed he expects to be in the dugout for the game, though he “doesn’t know 100 percent.”

“I cannot make any decisions,” he said.

“We just follow the process, the completely normal process.

“In this moment, I expect to be on the bench tomorrow, yes. But I don’t know 100 percent. I think [so].

“It’s a normal process, we are not now too used to it, but we have enough people who know how it goes.

“We did everything we had to do.”

There is still a chance that Klopp receives his ban ahead of kickoff in Nottingham, though there are now less than 24 hours before the game will take place.

Liverpool are due to travel down the M6 later on Friday, staying in the city as part of their preparations for an 11th game of the Premier League campaign.