Liverpool are looking to win their third consecutive league game for the first time this season as they face Nottingham Forest. We’re live to bring you the latest.
Kickoff at the City Ground is 12.30pm (UK), the referee is Paul Tierney.
Today's blog is run by Sam Millne
Teams
Nottingham Forest: Henderson, Aurier, Cook, McKenna, Williams, Yates (C), Freuler, Kouyaté, Gibbs-White, Awoniyi, Lingard
Subs: Hennessey, Lodi, Biancone, Boly, Worrall, Mangala, Surridge, Dennis, Johnson
Liverpool: Alisson, Milner (C), Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Jones, Elliott, Carvalho, Salah, Firmino
Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Tsimikas, Clark, Bajcetic, Phillips, Alexander-Arnold
