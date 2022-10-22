Liverpool are looking to win their third consecutive league game for the first time this season as they face Nottingham Forest. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at the City Ground is 12.30pm (UK), the referee is Paul Tierney.

Today’s blog is run by Sam Millne, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @sam_millne & in the comments below.

Teams

Nottingham Forest: Henderson, Aurier, Cook, McKenna, Williams, Yates (C), Freuler, Kouyaté, Gibbs-White, Awoniyi, Lingard

Subs: Hennessey, Lodi, Biancone, Boly, Worrall, Mangala, Surridge, Dennis, Johnson

Liverpool: Alisson, Milner (C), Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Jones, Elliott, Carvalho, Salah, Firmino

Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Tsimikas, Clark, Bajcetic, Phillips, Alexander-Arnold

Our coverage updates automatically below: