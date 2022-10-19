Darwin Nunez scored the only goal as Liverpool saw off West Ham on Wednesday, with fans enjoying another eventful performance from the Uruguayan.

His winning goal came in the first half, when he headed home brilliantly from a Kostas Tsimikas cross.

Nunez led the line well all night, with Mohamed Salah moving back to his usual right-sided attacking role against the Hammers.

He could easily have had more than the one goal, sending a brilliant volleyed effort crashing off the post shortly after his opener.

You never quite know what to expect from Nunez when he has the ball at his feet, with supporters enjoying his somewhat unorthodox style of play.

Jurgen Klopp made the decision to take the striker off before the hour mark, with Liverpool’s busy pre-World Cup schedule continuing with a trip to Nottingham Forest on Saturday lunchtime.

Some supporters felt Klopp made a mistake with his substitutions, but on the whole, Nunez’s performance was a source of great encouragement.

There are clearly still some kinks to iron out in Darwin Nunez's game but, as tonight showed, he is just constantly getting himself in goalscoring positions and can finish with either foot or his head. Exciting to see what's to come from him. — David Lynch (@dmlynch) October 19, 2022

Liverpool have been really, really good. Playing with the level of confidence you would expect the past week to have given us. Darwin Nunez has been absolutely on one and is unlucky not to have two or three already. He’s gonna score a lot of goals for Liverpool Football Club. — Adam Rowe (@adamrowecomedy) October 19, 2022

Darwin Núñez is an intensely fun player and football should have more of them — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) October 19, 2022

The thing about Darwin Núñez is that you can never have a fixed take because every time you've said something about him, he does the exact opposite 30 seconds later. https://t.co/E7FrKP8MgR — Grace Robertson ????? (@GraceOnFootball) October 19, 2022

A power, pace and positioning clinic from Darwin Nunez this evening. A real stage entrance performance from him, will do his confidence a world of good. That volley would have been a goal-of-the-season contender. #LFC need another goal here though, not entirely in control. — Danny Gallagher (@Danny7Gallagher) October 19, 2022

Nunez goal just as the West Ham fans started singing the National Anthem and after they'd been chanting 'shit Andy Carroll'. Ah, bless. — Matt Ladson (@mattladson) October 19, 2022

Nunez played in well by Henderson. Blazes over on his left foot. He's averaging seven shots per 90 at Liverpool. That's his sixth in 56 minutes tonight. — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) October 19, 2022

Darwin Núñez is mixing his usual chaos with end product tonight. If that volley went in, kin el. What a goal that would’ve been. — Mick Moran (@Mick_Moran_) October 19, 2022

Nunez slander again, but that’s what he offers. What a hit. — Rory Greenfield (@RoryGreenfield) October 19, 2022

Darwin has a goal in each of his last three starts ? — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) October 19, 2022

Those were some awful subs from Klopp — Fnatic Tekkz (@Tekkz) October 19, 2022

Can see why Klopp wants to rest players with all the injuries we have, but those subs have completely changed the tune of the game. West Ham by far the better team after those subs. — LiverpoolFF (@LiverpoolFF) October 19, 2022

Got a bit lucky there. Those changes were too many too early. Luckily we kept a clean sheet again, but West Ham much the better side 2nd half. Made up for Darwin Nunez. Was excellent tonight. He's a f****** nuisance, would hate to have to play against him. — Pete (@Pete2482) October 19, 2022

Victory for Liverpool in what feels like a turning point in Liverpool's season. A Darwin Nuñez winning goal, his first at Anfield, to give Liverpool a vital win against a strong West Ham side. Things are looking up. pic.twitter.com/xH0y9LVVb4 — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) October 19, 2022

Nunez motm imo. Thiago also good before his sub. Ali with the key pen save. Don't think we played well and were a bit lucky with some of our mistakes not being punished – rather disjointed with the changes and didn't manage spaces well. Missed Nunez's threat when he came off. — Red (@TaintlessRed) October 19, 2022

With Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota both now ruled out with long-term injuries, it’s important Liverpool manage Nunez’s workload.

That was probably the reason for his early substitution, with the Uruguayan likely to be called on again from the start against Forest.

It’s not been an easy start at Liverpool for Nunez, but here’s hoping his winning goal here was a turning point.