★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, October 19, 2022: Liverpool's goal-scorer Darwin Núñez applauds the supporters as he is substituted during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

Liverpool fans embrace Darwin Nunez’s “usual chaos” in West Ham victory

Darwin Nunez scored the only goal as Liverpool saw off West Ham on Wednesday, with fans enjoying another eventful performance from the Uruguayan.

His winning goal came in the first half, when he headed home brilliantly from a Kostas Tsimikas cross.

Nunez led the line well all night, with Mohamed Salah moving back to his usual right-sided attacking role against the Hammers.

He could easily have had more than the one goal, sending a brilliant volleyed effort crashing off the post shortly after his opener.

You never quite know what to expect from Nunez when he has the ball at his feet, with supporters enjoying his somewhat unorthodox style of play.

Jurgen Klopp made the decision to take the striker off before the hour mark, with Liverpool’s busy pre-World Cup schedule continuing with a trip to Nottingham Forest on Saturday lunchtime.

Some supporters felt Klopp made a mistake with his substitutions, but on the whole, Nunez’s performance was a source of great encouragement.

With Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota both now ruled out with long-term injuries, it’s important Liverpool manage Nunez’s workload.

That was probably the reason for his early substitution, with the Uruguayan likely to be called on again from the start against Forest.

It’s not been an easy start at Liverpool for Nunez, but here’s hoping his winning goal here was a turning point.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks