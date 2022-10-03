After a poor display in the 3-3 draw with Brighton, Jurgen Klopp faces a decision as to whether he takes Trent Alexander-Arnold out of the limelight in Liverpool’s Champions League meeting with Rangers.

Many had hoped that the Reds’ 2-1 victory over Ajax, their final game before the international break, would prove to be a turning point, but Saturday’s performance suggests it was another false dawn.

Liverpool do, at least, have the opportunity to put things right quickly, with an all-British Champions League meeting with Rangers coming just three days later.

With the club’s injury list down to four senior players as things stand, Klopp has options to work with, particularly in attack, but it’s his use of Alexander-Arnold that will be in the spotlight.

The Liverpool boss must weight up whether dropping his right-back to the bench will do him more harm than good.

A lot also depends on who replaces him. With Calvin Ramsay not yet match fit, Joe Gomez and James Milner would be the only real viable options.

Here, we look at two ways the Reds could line up against Rangers.

Team news

There were no significant injury updates from Klopp’s pre-match press conference.

Liverpool’s XI vs. Rangers

If you asked Alexander-Arnold, there’s no way he’ll want to be taken out of the team, and given there’s no like-for-like replacement, there’s every chance he’ll continue at right-back.

However, Klopp has the option to make changes in other areas, especially in attack, with all five senior forwards fit and available.

Roberto Firmino is in fine form, scoring twice against Brighton on Saturday, but is unlikely to start three games in the space of one week.

If, as expected, the Liverpool boss elects to rotate, the XI could look like this:

Alexander-Arnold to retain starting spot

Harvey Elliott to replace Henderson, who has only recently recovered from injury

Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz to come in for Firmino and Fabio Carvalho

This is what the Reds’ team would look like:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Elliott, Thiago; Salah, Diaz, Jota

There is, though, a scenario where Klopp feels the need to protect Alexander-Arnold, given the intense criticism he has received in recent weeks.

If he is benched, Gomez may be the best natural replacement, having performed well at right-back at times last season.

Nunez is also a strong contender to start, and Klopp may feel this is the best opportunity to give the Uruguayan a game, with matches against Arsenal and Man City on the horizon.

Taking that into account, could this be how Liverpool line up?

Gomez to replace Alexander-Arnold

Elliott in for Henderson

Nunez in attack alongside Salah and Diaz

That would leave the team looking like this:

Alisson; Gomez, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Elliott, Thiago; Salah, Diaz, Nunez

With another 12 games between now and the mid-season break for the World Cup, Klopp will know that he must rotate in the coming weeks.

The biggest challenge will be finding the right times to chop and change certain players, and not burning out those he doesn’t feel can be ‘rested’ too often.

The Reds need to find a way to win football matches, and let’s hope that starts on Tuesday night.