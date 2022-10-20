Naby Keita edged closer to full fitness as he joined Liverpool’s post-West Ham training session on Thursday, joined by young full-back Calvin Ramsay.

Keita has not been involved for the Reds since mid-August, having picked up a hamstring injury during training at a stage when his future at the club was in doubt.

The No. 8 remained on Merseyside beyond the end of the transfer window, but has missed the last 12 games as he recovers alongside the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Ibrahima Konate.

But having been involved in “parts of team training” earlier in the week, according to Jurgen Klopp, Keita has been pictured with the squad again on Thursday.

He joined those who were not in the starting lineup for the 1-0 win over West Ham the previous night for warmups and ball work on a grey afternoon at the AXA Training Centre.

Also in the group was Ramsay, who has recovered from a minor setback and made his first outing for the club as the under-21s lost 3-2 to Accrington Stanley on Tuesday night, scoring a late consolation goal.

Stefan Bajcetic, who was given a rough ride by League One opposition in that game, was among those called up from the academy with Bobby Clark and Dominic Corness.

It was a relatively thin group involved in small-sided games as Pepijn Lijnders roared them, though James Milner and Andy Robertson joined in after coming off the bench against West Ham.

Oxlade-Chamberlain also took part, with the midfielder nearing his first appearance of the season after making the bench in midweek.

The rest of the squad underwent recovery work, wearing their trainers rather than boots, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones, Kostas Tsimikas, Mohamed Salah, Fabio Carvalho and Harvey Elliott all running around the pitch.

Konate is yet to join the squad again as he recovers from a muscle injury, though the Frenchman is not thought to be far off.

Training time for Keita is a huge boost for Liverpool, particularly in light of Arthur‘s long-term absence following surgery, with the Guinean a realistic option in Klopp’s new two-man midfield.

At present, Thiago, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho are the primary options rotated in the middle of the park, but Keita can join that group when deemed fully fit.

It is possible that the 27-year-old travels for the Premier League clash at Nottingham Forest on Saturday, with Klopp gradually reintegrating him, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Jones.