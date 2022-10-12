Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Salah hat-trick & Bobby dazzles – 20 brilliant photos of Liverpool’s 7-1 victory

Seven goals, four different goalscorers and one valuable victory to take back to Liverpool, this evening at Rangers came at just the right time and the snapshots paint a welcome picture.

Rangers may have scored their first Champions League goal of the campaign against Liverpool, but they paid the price by doing so as the Reds showed them how it’s done seven times over.

A hat-trick for Mohamed Salah, a brace for Roberto Firmino and one apiece for Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott saw the final scoreboard read 7-1 in Liverpool’s favour.

From the first-half performance alone, that never felt a possibility. But it was Firmino that set the foundations, first cancelling out Scott Arfield’s opener.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - Wednesday, October 12, 2022: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino scores his side's first equalising goal during the UEFA Champions League Group A matchday 4 game between Glasgow Rangers FC and Liverpool FC at Ibrox Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - Wednesday, October 12, 2022: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates after scoring his side's first equalising goal during the UEFA Champions League Group A matchday 4 game between Glasgow Rangers FC and Liverpool FC at Ibrox Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - Wednesday, October 12, 2022: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino (C) celebrates with team-mates after scoring his side's first equalising goal during the UEFA Champions League Group A matchday 4 game between Glasgow Rangers FC and Liverpool FC at Ibrox Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

And it meant we got to see his karate kick in action once more!

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - Wednesday, October 12, 2022: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates after scoring his side's first equalising goal during the UEFA Champions League Group A matchday 4 game between Glasgow Rangers FC and Liverpool FC at Ibrox Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Another goal for the Brazilian, his eighth of the season edged Liverpool into the lead – and he had Joe Gomez to thank for the inch-perfect delivery.

Look at those celebrations, boss.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - Wednesday, October 12, 2022: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the UEFA Champions League Group A matchday 4 game between Glasgow Rangers FC and Liverpool FC at Ibrox Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Roberto Firmino celebrates with team-mate Joe Gomez (Alamy / PA Media)

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - Wednesday, October 12, 2022: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino (R) celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the UEFA Champions League Group A matchday 4 game between Glasgow Rangers FC and Liverpool FC at Ibrox Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

2K698YJ Liverpool's Harvey Elliott celebrates their side's second goal of the game scored by team-mate Roberto Firmino (left) during the UEFA Champions League Group A match at the Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow. Picture date: Wednesday October 12, 2022.

Our No. 9 wasn’t finished, laying off an assist for Nunez just seven minutes before he was handed a well-deserved rest for his efforts.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - Wednesday, October 12, 2022: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez celebrates after scoring the third goal during the UEFA Champions League Group A matchday 4 game between Glasgow Rangers FC and Liverpool FC at Ibrox Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Glasgow, , 12th October 2022. Darwin Nunez of Liverpool scores Liverpool's 3rd goal during the UEFA Champions League match at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow. Picture credit should read: Neil Hanna / Sportimage

In the 17 minutes after his exit, Liverpool scored four more goals – including the fastest hat-trick in Champions League history from Salah.

It took just six minutes and 12 seconds, a haul that could not have come at a better time for the Egyptian.

And it’s fair to say he enjoyed his 22 minutes on the pitch!

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - Wednesday, October 12, 2022: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the fifth goal, completing his hat-trick, during the UEFA Champions League Group A matchday 4 game between Glasgow Rangers FC and Liverpool FC at Ibrox Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - Wednesday, October 12, 2022: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (C) celebrates with team-mates Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho' and Harvey Elliott after scoring the fifth goal, completing his hat-trick, during the UEFA Champions League Group A matchday 4 game between Glasgow Rangers FC and Liverpool FC at Ibrox Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - Wednesday, October 12, 2022: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the fifth goal, completing his hat-trick, during the UEFA Champions League Group A matchday 4 game between Glasgow Rangers FC and Liverpool FC at Ibrox Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

2K69DGX Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their side's sixth goal of the game to complete his hat-trick during the UEFA Champions League Group A match at the Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow. Picture date: Wednesday October 12, 2022.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - Wednesday, October 12, 2022: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (R) celebrates with team-mate Harvey Elliott after scoring the fourth goal during the UEFA Champions League Group A matchday 4 game between Glasgow Rangers FC and Liverpool FC at Ibrox Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It was then Elliott’s time to be in the spotlight, but he had a nervous wait to see if his effort would be given. He had his mate Mo for company, though.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - Wednesday, October 12, 2022: Liverpool's Harvey Elliott celebrates after scoring the seventh goal during the UEFA Champions League Group A matchday 4 game between Glasgow Rangers FC and Liverpool FC at Ibrox Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

And when his goal was awarded, it was a sight to behold.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - Wednesday, October 12, 2022: Liverpool's Harvey Elliott celebrates after scoring the seventh goal during the UEFA Champions League Group A matchday 4 game between Glasgow Rangers FC and Liverpool FC at Ibrox Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - Wednesday, October 12, 2022: Liverpool's Harvey Elliott celebrates after scoring the seventh goal during the UEFA Champions League Group A matchday 4 game between Glasgow Rangers FC and Liverpool FC at Ibrox Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

A 7-1 win, it was not Liverpool’s best performance but one few can argue was not desperately needed having won just four games from the 11 previous.

We’ve hoped other victories were the turning point and that will not change with this one, and they shouldn’t be short on motivation to back it up when Man City come to town on Sunday.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - Wednesday, October 12, 2022: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp celebrates after scoring the seventh goal during the UEFA Champions League Group A matchday 4 game between Glasgow Rangers FC and Liverpool FC at Ibrox Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - Wednesday, October 12, 2022: Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson (L) and Virgil van Dijk celebrate after the UEFA Champions League Group A matchday 4 game between Glasgow Rangers FC and Liverpool FC at Ibrox Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Up the Reds.

