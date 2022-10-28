Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that is Thiago back following his ear infection, with the Spaniard’s return timely after Jordan Henderson picked up a knock.

Thiago has missed the last two games for Liverpool after suffering an ear infection that required treatment in hospital, suggesting he could spend a long time out.

But speaking ahead of the visit of Leeds on Saturday night, Klopp revealed that his No. 6 is now back in contention.

That could come as a replacement for Henderson, who took a knock to the knee in Wednesday’s 3-0 win over Ajax, though the captain is expected back in training on Friday.

“With Hendo we have to wait a little bit. It’s a knock, the knee was a bit stiff yesterday, he only had treatment yesterday,” Klopp told reporters.

“So we will see how it will be today. I expect him to be OK, to be honest.

“And Thiago‘s back.”

Klopp was also asked about the fitness of Naby Keita and Joel Matip, who are still not available, while he dismissed questions on Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz.

“Naby, not [available],” he said.

“Joel, no will not be back. He’s here training, but rehab.

“You don’t have to ask for Diogo for a while, and not for Luis for a while.”

On Ibrahima Konate, he said: “He’s available. How long, we will see, but he’s available.”

Arthur is also currently sidelined but, as it stands, there appear to be no further injury issues for Liverpool, with the manager hoping Darwin Nunez was brought off early enough in midweek.