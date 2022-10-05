Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Van Dijk’s nonchalance & Nunez passion – 5 things fans spotted from Liverpool’s win vs. Rangers

It was a controlled and measured performance from Liverpool, which we’ve not seen often this season against Rangers, and there was plenty fans spotted from the win.

Jurgen Klopp switched things up at Anfield, changing shape to what the manager called a 4-4-2 and while defending a 4-6, “because everybody has to defend.”

What it returned was two goals, 23 shots, 10 on target, and the third clean sheet of the season – the ideal response and first small step to finding their feet once again.

The victory over Rangers threw up some a beyond Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mo Salah etching their name on the scoresheet, with Virgil van Dijk flexing some muscle and Darwin Nunez showing the passion.

Here are five things fans spotted after the Reds’ second Champions League win this season.

 

Have some of that!

Van Dijk was quick to throw his weight around against a side he knows all too well having played for Celtic, and it was a show of strength received kindly by many.

And Celtic fans have seen it before…

A clear show of who is boss.

 

Nunez with the passion

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, October 3, 2022: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez applauds the supporters as he is substituted during the UEFA Champions League Group A matchday 3 game between Liverpool FC and Glasgow Rangers FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Darwin Nunez has admitted he is not currently feeling “completely confident” but he took a step in the right direction against Rangers, albeit the final product never arrived.

Throughout the match, Nunez was celebrating his own personal battles and sharing in the success of his teammates, passion on show that did not escape fans.

If he can harness what Thiago has from the brain fusion that looked to have taken place, we’re in safe hands!

There is plenty of optimism for what the No. 27 can bring to the table, someone who can thrive off chaos and just needs a touch a luck to see goals start to consistently come his way.

 

What a few days Sir Alex has had…

From Man United‘s humiliation at the hands of Man City over the weekend to Liverpool easing past Rangers, Alex Ferguson has had the best seat in the house for both.

Let’s let the captions do the talking on this one…

In the words of Lucas, unlucky!

 

Back to basics, back to winning

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, October 3, 2022: Liverpool's team lineup during the UEFA Champions League Group A matchday 3 game between Liverpool FC and Glasgow Rangers FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

After promising changes earlier in the season, a change in formation finally arrived against Rangers which the team have described as a 4-4-2 setup.

Liverpool looked all the better for it, both compact and dangerous and while the quality of the opponent must be taken into account, the Reds finally looked a balanced side.

The average position of the XI made for intriguing viewing, with Alexander-Arnold in his own half and the midfield double pivot of Thiago and Jordan Henderson providing plenty of protection:

Will we see the same again at Arsenal on Sunday? Many Reds will not be opposed to it.

 

It was written in the stars

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, October 3, 2022: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold scores the opening goal during the UEFA Champions League Group A matchday 3 game between Liverpool FC and Glasgow Rangers FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

After the few weeks he has had in the spotlight, the free-kick goal felt like it was written in the stars and everyone in the stands was just begging for the ball to find the back of the net.

It did in stunning fashion and the view from the television cameras was impressive, but from the stands, it just adds a different layer to it altogether:

‘He’s Alexander-Arnold, the Scouser in our team’.

