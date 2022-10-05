It was a controlled and measured performance from Liverpool, which we’ve not seen often this season against Rangers, and there was plenty fans spotted from the win.

Jurgen Klopp switched things up at Anfield, changing shape to what the manager called a 4-4-2 and while defending a 4-6, “because everybody has to defend.”

What it returned was two goals, 23 shots, 10 on target, and the third clean sheet of the season – the ideal response and first small step to finding their feet once again.

The victory over Rangers threw up some a beyond Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mo Salah etching their name on the scoresheet, with Virgil van Dijk flexing some muscle and Darwin Nunez showing the passion.

Here are five things fans spotted after the Reds’ second Champions League win this season.

Have some of that!

Van Dijk was quick to throw his weight around against a side he knows all too well having played for Celtic, and it was a show of strength received kindly by many.

And Celtic fans have seen it before…

Virgil Van Dijk faces Rangers tonight… As good an excuse as any to post this ?pic.twitter.com/nigdhIhDy9 — Everything Celtic (@aboutceltic) October 4, 2022

A clear show of who is boss.

Nunez with the passion

Darwin Nunez has admitted he is not currently feeling “completely confident” but he took a step in the right direction against Rangers, albeit the final product never arrived.

Throughout the match, Nunez was celebrating his own personal battles and sharing in the success of his teammates, passion on show that did not escape fans.

Darwin Nuñez and Thiago. This is passion. I think Uruguay’s attacking future is in safe hands. https://t.co/cdw8zwgjjQ — Uruguay Football ENG (@UruguayFootENG) October 4, 2022

If he can harness what Thiago has from the brain fusion that looked to have taken place, we’re in safe hands!

There is plenty of optimism for what the No. 27 can bring to the table, someone who can thrive off chaos and just needs a touch a luck to see goals start to consistently come his way.

Thought Nunez was class tonight. Best performance from him so far. The goals will come. #LFC — Hannah Pinnock (@hannah_pinnock) October 4, 2022

? Darwin Nunez didn’t score tonight but the idea he ‘struggled’ there is nonsense. Keep finding positions like he did and the goals will come. Worked hard and looked bright. Not perfect, but the Reds’ attacking plan seems better when he’s on the field. — Matt Addison (@MattAddison97) October 4, 2022

What a few days Sir Alex has had…

Sir Alex Ferguson has to go Anfield just to watch Champions League Football. pic.twitter.com/5oiA6JvNPp — Sara (@sara_redss) October 4, 2022

From Man United‘s humiliation at the hands of Man City over the weekend to Liverpool easing past Rangers, Alex Ferguson has had the best seat in the house for both.

Let’s let the captions do the talking on this one…

Hope Sir Alex enjoyed the show! pic.twitter.com/K1fFDlDwMh — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) October 4, 2022

Sir Alex has to travel all the way to Liverpool just to watch champions league football ??because utd are playing in the Europa.. In Attendance Sunday at Etihad man city 6-3 man utd

In Attendince Tuesday at Anfield Liverpool 2-0 Rangers

Man's been a walking L since 2013?? pic.twitter.com/bflL2f4RCl — Joe (@J0ELFC) October 4, 2022

It's not been a good few days for Sir Alex Ferguson. pic.twitter.com/lQXEwRcmxS — Football Tweet ?? (@Football__Tweet) October 5, 2022

In the words of Lucas, unlucky!

Back to basics, back to winning

After promising changes earlier in the season, a change in formation finally arrived against Rangers which the team have described as a 4-4-2 setup.

Liverpool looked all the better for it, both compact and dangerous and while the quality of the opponent must be taken into account, the Reds finally looked a balanced side.

The average position of the XI made for intriguing viewing, with Alexander-Arnold in his own half and the midfield double pivot of Thiago and Jordan Henderson providing plenty of protection:

3-2-5 build-up structure.Compact 4-4-2 shape in settled defence.Better numbers to defend transitions with the midfield double pivot & often Trent (who had stricter positioning than the freedom he’s had this season). Back to basics setup from Klopp that was very solid defensively. pic.twitter.com/zUUXxCMWf8 — Raj Chohan (@rajsinghchohan) October 4, 2022

Interesting average positions from last night. Back 4 as Trent said, with Henderson and Thiago providing plenty of cover, Tsimikas allowed to venture forward and did well to support the attack. I'd like to see the same vs Arsenal but Firmino in Jota's place behind Nunez pic.twitter.com/um1vd5YX0C — Dinesh Kumar (@DHardayal) October 5, 2022

The average positions of #LFC's starting XI v Rangers tonight. Thiago and Henderson controlled in a two-man midfield – 122 passes between them (90% accuracy). Alexander-Arnold averaging in his own half? Jota created the most chances (4), Núñez had the most shots (6). #LIVRAN pic.twitter.com/eVItJLpQQb — Michael Reid (@michael_reid11) October 4, 2022

Will we see the same again at Arsenal on Sunday? Many Reds will not be opposed to it.

Whether Liverpool stick with the new formation for the next game(s), it has at least given them some unpredictability in how they will set up. From what Klopp has said pre- and post-Rangers, to me it seems like a case of needing to change it before Arsenal and City. — Matt Ladson (@mattladson) October 5, 2022

It was against an inferior opposition but that formation looked so much more balanced for Liverpool tonight. The defence didn't look completely exposed everytime the team went forward. — Ryan Paton (@RyanPaton1994) October 4, 2022

It was written in the stars

After the few weeks he has had in the spotlight, the free-kick goal felt like it was written in the stars and everyone in the stands was just begging for the ball to find the back of the net.

It did in stunning fashion and the view from the television cameras was impressive, but from the stands, it just adds a different layer to it altogether:

Need to clean me camera but gerrin x pic.twitter.com/iQJk47vhsA — lauren lo sung (@laurenlosung) October 4, 2022

‘He’s Alexander-Arnold, the Scouser in our team’.