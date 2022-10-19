After the enthralling victory against Man City, Liverpool have had little time to rest as West Ham are Anfield’s next visitors tonight. Here’s how to watch live online and on TV worldwide.

It was only three days ago that Jurgen Klopp‘s side sprung the welcome surprise against City, throwing form out of the window to secure a valuable three points.

The same needs to happen again tonight for Liverpool to continue to right their ship, and a victory would move the Reds to within seven points of City in second place.

Not too bad all things considered. But, the job is not going to get done by itself the same relentlessness needs to be on show tonight.

A night under the Anfield lights awaits, let’s make sure it ends on a celebratory note!

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 7.30pm (BST) – or 2.30pm in New York, 11.30am in Los Angeles, 5.30am (Thursday) in Sydney, 10.30pm in Dubai and 9.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. West Ham is being shown live on Amazon Prime Video in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. West Ham is being shown live on Peacock in the US, which is available to live stream here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

Canada Viewers

Liverpool vs. West Ham is being shown live on the fubo Sports Network in Canada, which is available to live stream with FuboTV here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. West Ham and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later. Download free here.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ latest Anfield clash on the following channels worldwide:

beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Csport.tv, Star+, Optus Sport, Sky Sport 6/HD, Sky Go, Play Sports 2, Play Sports, Paramount+, Moja TV, Arena Sport 3, Astro SuperSport 2, Astro Go, Diema Sport, Play Diema Xtra, fuboTV Canada, QQ Sports Live, PPTV Sport China, iQiyi, Migu, Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 1 NZ, Arena Sport 7 Croatia, Cytavision Sports 4, Cytavision on the Go, Skylink, Canal+ Sport, TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark, Viaplay Estonia, TV3+ HD, Sky Pacific, Elisa Viihde Viaplay, V Sport 2 Finland, WOW, Nova Sports 2, 622 Now Premier League 2, 620 Now Premier League TV, Now Player, Now E, Match4, SíminnSport 2, Hotstar VIP, JioTV, Vidio, Sport 2, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football, ArtMotion, SuperSport Kosova 4, Viaplay Latvia, Viaplay Lithuania, Viaplay Netherlands, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, Arena Sport 3, V Sport Premier League 1, Viaplay Norway, Viaplay Poland, Eleven Sports 2 Portugal, Prima Play, Digi Sport 4 Romania, Prima Sport 3, Digi Online, Arena Sport 2P, StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1, Arena Sport 1 Slovenia, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, DAZN, Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Extra, True Premier Football HD 1, True Premier Football HD 2, beIN CONNECT Turkey, Amazon Prime Video, SiriusXM FC, Peacock, VieON, K+ SPORT 2

You can follow all the action tonight and throughout the 2022/23 season with us by downloading the This is Anfield app for iPhone and Android for free.