Liverpool are back on the road to meet bottom-of-the-table Nottingham Forest, who have just one win to their name in the Premier League. Here’s how to watch live online and on TV worldwide.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side have started to find their stride, with three consecutive wins in all competitions making the light at the end of the tunnel shine brighter.

But while Liverpool are turning their fortunes around, newly-promoted Forest are still trying to find their feet in the Premier League after one win and three draws in 11 games.

Their return of six points places them at the bottom of the table but they have placed their faith in manager Steve Cooper and trust he will be able to make his new-look side gel.

It’s an early start for the Reds on the road and nothing will be better than kicking off the weekend with all three points.

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 12.30pm (BST) – or 7.30am in New York, 4.30am in Los Angeles, 10.30pm in Sydney, 3.30pm in Dubai and 2.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Forest vs. Liverpool is being shown live on BT Sport 1 in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

US Viewers

Forest vs. Liverpool is being is being shown live on USA Network and NBC Universo in the US, which is available to live stream here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

Canada Viewers

Forest vs. Liverpool is being shown live on the fubo Sports Network in Canada, which is available to live stream with FuboTV here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Forest vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find Liverpool’s clash at Forest on the following channels worldwide:

beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, Csport.tv, ESPN Argentina, Star+, Setanta Sports 1, Optus Sport, Sky Sport Austria 1, Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League, Star Sports Select HD1, Play Sports, VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 1, Paramount+, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN, GUIGO, Astro Go, Play Diema Xtra, Diema Sport 2, fuboTV Canada, ESPN Chile, QQ Sports Live, Migu, iQiyi, PPTV Sport China, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW, ESPN, Arena Sport 3 Croatia, Cytavision on the Go, Cytavision Sports 3, Canal+ Sport, Skylink, V Sport Ultra HD, TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark, Viaplay Estonia, Sky Pacific, V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport 2 Finland, Elisa Viihde Viaplay, V Sport Premium, Canal+ Foot, WOW, Nova Sports Premier League, Now E, 621 Now Premier League 1, Now Player, 620 Now Premier League TV, Spíler1, SíminnSport, Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP, JioTV, Vidio, BT Sport App, BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, Sport 1, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Football, SPOTV ON, Viaplay Latvia, Viaplay Lithuania, Astro SuperSport 3, TSN2 Malta, GO TV Anywhere, Viaplay Netherlands, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, Viaplay Norway, Viaplay Poland, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal, Prima Sport 1, Digi Online, Digi Sport 1 Romania, Prima Play, Arena Sport 1P, 232 Hub Premier 2, 222 Hub Premier 2, 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+, Arena Sport 1 Premium, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, Movistar+, DAZN, DAZN 1, Viaplay Sweden, eltaott.tv, True Premier Football HD 1, True Premier Football HD 2, beIN CONNECT Turkey, Setanta Sports Ukraine, BT Sport Ultimate, SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO NOW, USA Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO, nbcsports.com

You can follow all the action today and the whole of the 2022/23 season with us by downloading the This is Anfield app for iPhone and Android for free.