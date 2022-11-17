After a three-week break, the Liverpool under-18s were back in competitive action on Saturday, only to suffer a 2-1 loss to city rivals Everton.

Everton U18s 2-1 Liverpool U18s

U18 Premier League, Finch Farm

November 26, 2022

Goals: Sherif 37′, Ebere 86′; Kelly 90+4′

After a trip to Portugal for the Algarve Cup during the World Cup break, the U18s returned to normal duties this week as they visited Everton in the mini-Merseyside derby.

Manager Marc Bridge-Wilkinson made only one change to the side that drew 1-1 in a friendly with Luton Town a week previous, with Lewis Koumas dropping out having likely featured for the under-21s on Friday.

In his place was Jayden Danns, who led the line on a difficult afternoon for the young Reds.

Luke Hewitson, filling in for No. 1 goalkeeper Fabian Mrozek, produced a series of impressive saves to keep Everton at bay early on, including one that tipped Coby Ebere’s effort around the post.

But Everton took the lead eight minutes before half-time, with Martin Sherif capitalising on an error at the back to finish well and make it 1-0.

Liverpool rallied in the second half, as they channelled more balls through to Trent Kone-Doherty on the left-hand side and the midfield pair of Michael Laffey and Tommy Pilling took control.

They almost levelled, too, through left-back Francis Gyimah, but the 16-year-old could only hit the woodwork with a fine attempt.

Everton then stretched their lead to two goals as Ebere, thwarted in the first half, converted after a smash-and-grab break from the hosts, undoing the young Reds’ great work.

There was still time for a first-ever U18s goal for 17-year-old midfielder Kyle Kelly, but coming deep into stoppage time, it was not enough to salvage a result.

Liverpool U18s: Hewitson; Davidson, Miles, Samuels, Gyimah; Pilling, Laffey (Pennington 84′), Kelly; Young, Kone-Doherty (Gift 81′), Danns

Subs not used: Morana, Giblin, Pitt

Next match: Sunderland (H) – U18 Premier League – Saturday, December 3, 12.30pm (GMT)