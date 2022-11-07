Liverpool do not have to wait long to come face to face with last season’s Champions League winners as they will meet Real Madrid in the last 16 – and plenty say, bring it on.

For the fourth time in six seasons, the Reds will meet Real in Europe’s premier competition – but at least this time it is not in a final!

Who needs a Super League, Florentino Perez?

In the four meetings since 2018, Liverpool have yet to inflict defeat on the Spanish side and that makes for some tentative emotions towards this tie.

On the other hand, it’s an opportunity over two legs to do what the Reds have not been capable of in a final – plus, a full Anfield is now in play.

So, safe to say after all we’ve been through with Real Madrid, there were mixed emotions after the draw…

There are ghosts to dispel…

DO THE DRAW AGAIN LIKE LAST YEAR YOU COWARDS! — Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) November 7, 2022

Real Madrid again then. pic.twitter.com/nW65voqP5m — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) November 7, 2022

Nah why can't Real just leave us alone, I've moved past the need for revenge they've caused me too much pain — Liam BLM ?? (@LFCLiamGrimshaw) November 7, 2022

To improve our chances of progressing vs Madrid we have to buy atleast one very good midfielder who is an immediate starter, that Klopp trusts in big games. — Red (@TaintlessRed) November 7, 2022

It'd be incredibly #football for Liverpool to beat Madrid now and not in ALL those finals — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) November 7, 2022

So, so sick of Madrid. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) November 7, 2022

Simply by the law of averages, we must beat Real Madrid at some point, right? Then again, Dick Dastardly never won on Wacky Races, so the world can just be a cruel mistress forever. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) November 7, 2022

But most fans prefer a meeting over two legs…

To be honest, I’d rather play them over two legs than one If you don’t fix the right side of our midfield in January we’re toast though, especially Vini vs Trent in this seasons form. — Rory Greenfield (@RoryGreenfield) November 7, 2022

I'd rather play Real over two legs than in a one off game. — Dave Hendrick (@MrTwoFooted) November 7, 2022

Let’s try it another way : – would you rather be guaranteed to be in a final now (albeit facing Real Madrid), or uncertain that you’ll progress beyond the last 16 but at least consoled by the fact that the chance of playing RM in a one off game was no longer a possibility ? — Robert G (@RobGutmann) November 7, 2022

Real Madrid v Liverpool Better now than in a final, I guess. — Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) November 7, 2022

Anfield needs to be fucking toxic in that first leg. — Adam Rowe (@adamrowecomedy) November 7, 2022

Need to do a first leg job on them like we did on Man City in 2018. Make the ground a cesspit. Fly at them in the first 20 minutes. Let all the emotion of Kiev and Paris out at them and hope the players follow suit. — Ben Kelly (@bkelly776) November 7, 2022

2018: Liverpool lose final to Real Madrid

2019: Liverpool win final in Madrid

2020: Liverpool knocked out by Atletico Madrid

2021: Liverpool knocked out by Real Madrid

2022: Liverpool lose final to Real Madrid If #LFC go through we'll win it in Istanbul #UCL #UCLdraw — Chris Mac (@chrismackop) November 7, 2022

Fair to say that, for a number of reasons, that is the one draw #LFC didn't really want. Florentino Perez will be gutted too – the last thing he wants is Liverpool playing Real Madrid every season if it isn't in the European Super League ? — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) November 7, 2022

Yes pretty much my feelings as well. Actually wanted to draw them. — Randy Bobandy (@nousanarchy) November 7, 2022

The last 16 will be played in February and March, with Anfield to host the first leg on February 14/15/21/22 and make the trip to the Bernabeu on March 7/8/14/15 – dates to be confirmed later on Monday.

It’s a huge first step in the knockout rounds but Real Madrid missed the chance to come face-to-face with a feral Anfield in 2020/21, and that is certainly what they will be met with.

As for Liverpool, they’ll appreciate the tie being three months away as there is work to do. But we can’t wait.