★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
PARIS, FRANCE - Saturday, May 28, 2022: Real Madrid's Karim Benzema (L) and Liverpool's Thiago Alcântara wait for a VAR decision during the UEFA Champions League Final game between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid CF at the Stade de France. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

“Better now than in a final” – Fans react as Liverpool draw Real Madrid in Champions League

Liverpool do not have to wait long to come face to face with last season’s Champions League winners as they will meet Real Madrid in the last 16 – and plenty say, bring it on.

For the fourth time in six seasons, the Reds will meet Real in Europe’s premier competition – but at least this time it is not in a final!

Who needs a Super League, Florentino Perez?

In the four meetings since 2018, Liverpool have yet to inflict defeat on the Spanish side and that makes for some tentative emotions towards this tie.

On the other hand, it’s an opportunity over two legs to do what the Reds have not been capable of in a final – plus, a full Anfield is now in play.

So, safe to say after all we’ve been through with Real Madrid, there were mixed emotions after the draw…

 

There are ghosts to dispel…

 

But most fans prefer a meeting over two legs…

The last 16 will be played in February and March, with Anfield to host the first leg on February 14/15/21/22 and make the trip to the Bernabeu on March 7/8/14/15 – dates to be confirmed later on Monday.

It’s a huge first step in the knockout rounds but Real Madrid missed the chance to come face-to-face with a feral Anfield in 2020/21, and that is certainly what they will be met with.

As for Liverpool, they’ll appreciate the tie being three months away as there is work to do. But we can’t wait.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks