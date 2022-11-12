Liverpool now know when they will be back in action after the World Cup break, with the date and kickoff time confirmed for their trip to Man City.

The Reds were drawn away to City in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup on Thursday night, but faced a wait before knowing when the game would be held.

It has now been confirmed that the tie will take place on Thursday, December 22, kicking off at 8pm GMT at the Etihad.

The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK.

That means that Liverpool are set to play four times in 12 days over the festive period, with a three-day gap between their return fixture and the Premier League clash at Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

There will be five-and-a-half weeks off before then, with Jurgen Klopp due to take his squad to Dubai for a warm-weather training camp.

While away, they will play AC Milan and Lyon in two high-profile friendlies, with the club expected to confirm those fixtures in the near future.

Liverpool booked their place in the Carabao Cup fourth round with a 3-2 penalty shootout victory over Derby in midweek, with Caoimhin Kelleher the hero as he saved three spot-kicks.

They have already played Man City twice this season, taking victory in both clashes with a 3-1 triumph in the Community Shield and a 1-0 win at Anfield in the Premier League.

A Thursday night kickoff gives Pep Guardiola more time to work with his squad after the World Cup, with 16 senior players called up to the tournament.

Liverpool, meanwhile, only have seven players heading to Qatar, with Klopp able to include the likes of Thiago, Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson in squad for what he sees as another ‘pre-season’.