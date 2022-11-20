How to watch Liverpool’s 7 World Cup representatives on TV

Liverpool have seven representatives at this year’s World Cup and none are to meet until the knockout stages, if at all. Here’s how to watch them in action.

Liverpool have seven players in Qatar, the join seventh-most in the Premier League, and there’s no doubt fingers are crossed for an injury-free return for each of them.

The seven Reds are spread across five different groups, with Alisson and Fabinho representing Brazil, Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold selected for England, Ibrahima Konate with holders France, Virgil van Dijk captaining the Netherlands and Darwin Nunez with Uruguay.

It’s undoubtedly one of the smallest groups of World Cup representatives for the Reds, and here’s how you can watch them in action during the group stage.

Fixtures & TV info

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson (England)

– Iran, Group B – Monday, Nov 21, 1pm – BBC One

– USA, Group B – Friday, Nov 25, 7pm – ITV1

– Wales, Group B – Tuesday, Nov 29, 7pm – BBC One

Alisson, Fabinho (Brazil)

– Serbia, Group G – Thursday, Nov 24, 7pm – BBC One

– Switzerland, Group G – Monday, Nov 28, 4pm – ITV1

– Cameroon, Group G – Friday, Dec 2, 7pm – ITV

Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands)

– Senegal, Group A – Monday, Nov 21, 4pm – ITV1

– Ecuador, Group A – Friday, Nov 25, 4pm – ITV1

– Qatar, Group A – Tuesday, Nov 29, 3pm – ITV

Darwin Nunez (Uruguay)

– South Korea, Group H – Thursday, Nov 24, 1pm – BBC One

– Portugal, Group H – Monday, Nov 28, 7pm – ITV1

– Ghana, Group H – Friday, Dec 2, 3pm – BBC One

Ibrahima Konate (France)

– Australia, Group D – Tuesday, Nov 22, 7pm – BBC One

– Denmark, Group D – Saturday, Nov 26, 4pm – ITV1

– Tunisia, Group D – Wednesday, Nov 30, 3pm – BBC One

*All times UK

UK & US Viewers

In the UK, every World Cup game is live on either BBC, which you can live stream on the BBC iPlayer, or ITV, which you can live stream on the ITV Hub.

In the US, the World Cup is being shown live on Telemundo and NBC Universo, which are available to live stream here.