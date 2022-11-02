There mightn’t have been anything on the result at Anfield but the 2-0 win saw Ibrahima Konate complete his first 90 minutes of the season and his partner sent a thank you note.

While goals for Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez did not change the landscape of Group A, Liverpool’s win against an in-form Napoli cannot be snubbed.

A dead rubber, yes, but also another timely victory that keeps the Reds ticking over and with another chance to at least build momentum before the World Cup break.

Whether that happens remains to be seen, but Tuesday evening did present a number of positives: Konate back in the XI, a Calvin Ramsay debut, Stefan Bajcetic getting minutes and a clean sheet.

The match also saw Curtis Jones deployed on the left wing, a position he’s familiar with thanks to his academy days, with Klopp saying he “did really well.”

As for Jones himself, he was back in “a position I love” and is ready to fill any vacant spot for Liverpool – even if that’s in defence.

“Any time I’m playing I’m enjoying it, I was off for 10 weeks and now I’m back playing and alongside him [Harvey Elliott], so happy days,” Jones told LFCTV.

“I’ll play anywhere, if somebody picked up a knock and I had to fill it at the back then I’d play there, I wouldn’t complain.

“Since academy days I’ve always been an attacking kid, I’ve always liked to score goals and create – the role had changed a bit but today I was back on the left, in a position I love.”

Jones was not the only one who enjoyed his time back on the pitch on Tuesday, with Konate happy to be “back in business” after a five-game absence – a return welcomed with open arms:

Nunez, meanwhile, had Virgil van Dijk to thank after following in the Dutchman’s header and scoring with the last kick of the game, it’s the least he could do:

The Uruguyan thoroughly enjoyed his cameo off the bench, scoring and supplying an assist all the while Anfield chanted his name.

Social media activity is hot after a win and it was no different after Napoli’s 17-game unbeaten streak came to an end:

Liverpool now have until Sunday to prepare for their next match, with the trip to Tottenham their final away game before the World Cup enforces a six-week break.

Spurs sit third in the table, 10 points above Liverpool, but they’ve proven to be just as inconsistent as the Reds so far this season and only time will tell which side does show up.