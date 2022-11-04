Jurgen Klopp has confirmed James Milner will miss the trip to Tottenham due to concussion protocols, along with an update on Jordan Henderson.

Milner suffered a head injury during Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Napoli in midweek, forcing the vice-captain off just a minute after half-time.

After the game, Klopp revealed that his No. 7 “seems to be fine,” but there remained doubt over his availability for the clash at Tottenham due to safety measures.

And speaking ahead of the trip to north London, the manager explained that concussion protocol has kept Milner out of action, with a return to training next week.

“When you go through concussion protocol, you are not available for the game,” he told reporters.

“He’s fine, but that’s how it is and rightly so.

“You have to go through different stages and that means he is available for non-contact training on Monday and full contact training on Tuesday – if it goes well.

“That’s what we expect, because he was already good yesterday.”

Jordan Henderson was absent at Anfield on Tuesday night having trained separately in the buildup due to a minor injury, but the captain will be back on Sunday.

“Hendo, yes, is available,” Klopp said.

“He trained yesterday completely normal, so should be fine. It was only a little thing, but serious enough to not be involved in the last game.”

There was no further update on the rest of his squad, with doubts still over Joel Matip and Naby Keita, while Arthur remains sidelined after surgery.

The hope is that there are no new issues, either, with Ibrahima Konate coming through the full 90 minutes on his first start back from injury.