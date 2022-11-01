Having already secured qualification for the last 16, Liverpool host Napoli in their final Champions League group game tonight. We’re live to bring you the latest from Anfield.
Kickoff is at 8.00pm (UK), the referee is Tobias Stieler.
Teams
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Milner, Thiago; Salah, Jones, Firmino
Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Gomez, Phillips, Ramsay, Robertson, Bajcetic, Elliott, Carvalho, Nunez
Napoli: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Ostigard, Kim, Olivera; Lobotka, Ndombele, Anguissa; Politano, Kvaratskhelia, Osimhen
Subs: Idasiak, Sirigu, Jesus, Rui, Elmas, Lozano, Simeone, Zielinski, Zerbin, Zanoli, Gaetano, Raspadori
