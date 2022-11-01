★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, November 1, 2022: A general view before the UEFA Champions League Group A matchday 6 game between Liverpool FC and SSC Napoli at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
LIVE: Liverpool vs. Napoli – Follow the Champions League group closer here

Having already secured qualification for the last 16, Liverpool host Napoli in their final Champions League group game tonight. We’re live to bring you the latest from Anfield.

Kickoff is at 8.00pm (UK), the referee is Tobias Stieler.

Tonight’s blog is run by Jack Sear, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @JackSear & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Milner, Thiago; Salah, Jones, Firmino

Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Gomez, Phillips, Ramsay, Robertson, Bajcetic, Elliott, Carvalho, Nunez

Napoli: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Ostigard, Kim, Olivera; Lobotka, Ndombele, Anguissa; Politano, Kvaratskhelia, Osimhen

Subs: Idasiak, Sirigu, Jesus, Rui, Elmas, Lozano, Simeone, Zielinski, Zerbin, Zanoli, Gaetano, Raspadori

Our coverage updates automatically below:

