LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, November 6, 2022: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino (L) is challenged by Tottenham Hotspur's Ryan Sessegnon during the FA Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liveblog  

Tottenham 1-2 Liverpool – As it happened

Liverpool travel to Tottenham this afternoon and are in need of three points following defeat to Leeds last weekend. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is 4.30pm (UK), the referee is Andy Madley.

Today’s blog is run by Sam Millne, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @sam_millne & in the comments below.

Teams

Tottenham: Lloris; Dier, Lenglet, Davies; Royal, Bissouma, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Sessegnon; Perisic, Kane

Subs: Forster, Tanganga, Doherty, Sanchez, Skipp, Sarr, Kulusevski, Bryan, Lucas

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Elliott; Salah, Nunez, Firmino

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Ramsay, Tsimikas, Henderson, Bajcetic, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Carvalho

Our coverage updates automatically below:

