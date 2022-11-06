Liverpool travel to Tottenham this afternoon and are in need of three points following defeat to Leeds last weekend. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is 4.30pm (UK), the referee is Andy Madley.

Teams

Tottenham: Lloris; Dier, Lenglet, Davies; Royal, Bissouma, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Sessegnon; Perisic, Kane

Subs: Forster, Tanganga, Doherty, Sanchez, Skipp, Sarr, Kulusevski, Bryan, Lucas

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Elliott; Salah, Nunez, Firmino

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Ramsay, Tsimikas, Henderson, Bajcetic, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Carvalho

