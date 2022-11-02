Ibrahima Konate was one of several Liverpool players who shone in the 2-0 win at home to Napoli in the Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men bounced back impressively from the loss to Leeds at the weekend, producing a gutsy showing against their in-form opponents.

The game looked to be heading for a 0-0 draw, only for Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez to poach late efforts at Anfield.

While the result still means Liverpool finish second in Group A, it should act as a big confidence-booster moving forward.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, WhoScored, FotMob and the This Is Anfield readers.

It was Konate (7.6) who got the highest average rating at Anfield, as he made a strong return to the starting lineup.

The Frenchman was peerless alongside Virgil van Dijk (7.2), combining young legs with an expert reading of the game.

The Echo‘s Ian Doyle described Konate as a “crowd favourite,” with those inside Anfield clearly appreciating his efforts.

Along with Van Dijk, it was Thiago (7.2) and Salah (7.2) who were deemed joint-second in the reckoning.

TIA’s James Nalton said Thiago “displayed his usual control and advanced technique,” adding that he enjoyed getting into “scraps,” too.

Doyle was impressed with Salah, noting how he “always looked dangerous,” with the Egyptian King now topping the Champions League scoring charts with seven goals this season.

It wasn’t a great night for Brazilian duo Fabinho (6.3) and Roberto Firmino (6.3), however, as they shared the lowest rating.

The former was “bypassed fairly easily at times” in midfield, according to Nalton, as his concerning run of form continues.