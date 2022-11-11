Along with the uncertainty over FSG’s ownership of Liverpool, sources in the US have revealed that president Mike Gordon is reducing his role.

In recent days, Jurgen Klopp has been forced to respond to questions over the club’s future, following widespread reports the owners were looking to sell.

Fenway Sports Group, led by John W. Henry and Tom Werner, are seeking opinions on the value of Liverpool as they weigh up potential third-party investment or an overall sale.

Klopp has insisted he remains committed regardless, and believes that speculation will have no impact on the approach to recruitment, saying on Friday: “Either way it will be fine.”

There is certainly a shift in activity behind the scenes, though, with the Boston Globe – a publication owned by FSG chief Henry – reporting that Gordon is beginning to transfer his responsibilities.

Since FSG’s purchase of the club in 2010, Gordon’s role has gradually increased, and he stands as the group’s second-largest shareholder and has been the most hands-on when it comes to Liverpool.

Klopp reports directly to Gordon, who acts as the decision-maker alongside the manager and sporting director Julian Ward.

That will soon change, though, with the Globe explaining that chief executive officer Billy Hogan will be taking up his duties as part of a “step-back.”

“Gordon’s step-back is being described as a natural evolution, something he sought,” the report claims, insisting it is “unrelated” to FSG’s plans to sell.

“The impact of his step-back will be softened by the club’s growing confidence in Hogan, whose responsibilities will include working more closely on team-building decisions with manager Jurgen Klopp.”

Hogan, it should be noted, is based in England, whereas Gordon lives in Boston but regularly travelled to London and Merseyside to conduct club business.

“The job transfer is in its early phases,” the Globe add.

“Gordon is not stepping back fully from his Liverpool role, and he will continue to make himself available to Hogan when needed.”

The internal workings of the club’s ownership may not be considered major news by casual supporters, but when it comes to Gordon handing over to Hogan, it is in fact seismic.

In 2018, Klopp said: “Mike is my person. He’s our man, in FSG he’s the LFC man.”