★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
LONDON, ENGLAND - Friday, November 12, 2021: England's Trent Alexander­-Arnold during the pre-match warm-up before the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifying Group I match between England and Albania at Wembley Stadium. England won 5-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

Liverpool fans “made up for” Trent and hope for injury-free return from World Cup

Trent Alexander-Arnold has Liverpool fans crossing their fingers for an injury-free return after he was selected in England’s 26-man World Cup squad.

Liverpool’s right-back has not been short of attention in the weeks and months leading up to Gareth Southgate naming his squad for this month’s tournament.

He was called up in the September break but did not play a single minute, with Reece James, Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker firmly Southgate’s favourites.

But with James injured, Alexander-Arnold was thrust back into contention but it still remains to be seen if the 24-year-old will actually see any minutes in Qatar.

Nevertheless, the news of the Scouser’s inclusion saw Liverpool fans happy for him on a personal level but desperate to see him return without issue before Christmas.

“Trent has nothing to prove at this point. He achieved everything at club level.

“Now it’s about the legacy. The challenge to be consistently world-class every season and try to pile on trophies. That’s it. He is in a great position as a footballer.” – Red_Arrows on TIA.

“While I am delighted for Trent. Will give him a boost.. for Liverpool, I am disappointed as I feel he could have done with a break never mind.” – Adele Kelly
Facebook.

“Don’t think it was ever really in question, although I think we’ll only see him start if they play with 3 CB’s, with Walker the right CB.” – Alex Kennedy on Facebook.

Alexander-Arnold joins Jordan Henderson in the England squad, taking Liverpool’s current World Cup representatives to five following call-ups for Alisson, Fabinho and Ibrahima Konate.

Virgil van Dijk and Darwin Nunez will follow to take the Reds to seven World Cup participants, with Thiago still an outside chance for Spain.

You wish them all well but the priority is they avoid injury while in Qatar, there is no let-up on their return because those at the top failed to see any scheduling issues…

LIVERPOOL FC BLACK FRIDAY DEALS
LFC 3D ADVENT CALENDAR IS BACK!

* 30% OFF

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks