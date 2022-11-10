Trent Alexander-Arnold has Liverpool fans crossing their fingers for an injury-free return after he was selected in England’s 26-man World Cup squad.

Liverpool’s right-back has not been short of attention in the weeks and months leading up to Gareth Southgate naming his squad for this month’s tournament.

He was called up in the September break but did not play a single minute, with Reece James, Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker firmly Southgate’s favourites.

But with James injured, Alexander-Arnold was thrust back into contention but it still remains to be seen if the 24-year-old will actually see any minutes in Qatar.

Nevertheless, the news of the Scouser’s inclusion saw Liverpool fans happy for him on a personal level but desperate to see him return without issue before Christmas.

Great to see Trent Alexander-Arnold involved, though. Absolutely no doubt about his talent and what he can offer in the final-third. Made up for him. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) November 10, 2022

I'd rather he just had the time off, but if Trent wants to go to the World Cup and prove his doubters wrong by showing he's the best right back on earth then that's sound too. — Paul (Maych) Machin (@ThePaulMachin) November 10, 2022

Made up for Trent getting into the England squad. As much as I don’t support England in the international footy, it’ll do Trent’s confidence a world of good by being selected. Personally, all I care about is our players staying fit for when the season restarts. — Abigail (@rudkin_abigail) November 10, 2022

Very surprised Southgate actually called the both up for the squad considering he often shuns Trent and Henderson has had some knocks recently.

Please don't get injured guys ? https://t.co/H78M0mm6RP — Sophie (@CHVTiger95) November 10, 2022

“Trent has nothing to prove at this point. He achieved everything at club level. “Now it’s about the legacy. The challenge to be consistently world-class every season and try to pile on trophies. That’s it. He is in a great position as a footballer.” – Red_Arrows on TIA.

“While I am delighted for Trent. Will give him a boost.. for Liverpool, I am disappointed as I feel he could have done with a break never mind.” – Adele Kelly

“Don’t think it was ever really in question, although I think we’ll only see him start if they play with 3 CB’s, with Walker the right CB.” – Alex Kennedy on Facebook.

Trent or Hendo slated to no end but on the England squad as usual. We have some of the best obviously…. fucking pain in the arse though…I'd rather they stay injury free for our own matches. — Absolute Sauce (@BulaThe1andOnly) November 10, 2022

Thew fewer Liverpool players that go to the world cup, the better. Rested, injury free, and ready to play in January, is much more important… — Matthew Black (@NoirMJ) November 10, 2022

Well in Trent and Hendo for getting in the World Cup squad . No matter what anyone thinks about club and country, things like this give players a massive boost… — A_C (@AC_1178) November 10, 2022

Trent went to the last World Cup with one cap to his name, and Maddison has now emulated him. Neither will play much, though. Hope they get on, sat together on the bench. — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) November 10, 2022

Alexander-Arnold joins Jordan Henderson in the England squad, taking Liverpool’s current World Cup representatives to five following call-ups for Alisson, Fabinho and Ibrahima Konate.

Virgil van Dijk and Darwin Nunez will follow to take the Reds to seven World Cup participants, with Thiago still an outside chance for Spain.

You wish them all well but the priority is they avoid injury while in Qatar, there is no let-up on their return because those at the top failed to see any scheduling issues…