LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, November 6, 2022: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp celebrates at the final whistle during the FA Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Liverpool won 2-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans hail “massive win” – but we all “need a drink” after that 2nd half!

Liverpool picked up a vital 2-1 win away to Tottenham on Sunday afternoon, with fans delighted with the away drought finally coming to an end.

The Reds made the trip to north London looking for their first league away triumph of 2022/23, and to capitalise on losses for Chelsea and Man United earlier in the day.

Mohamed Salah fired home a ruthless double to give Jurgen Klopp‘s side a 2-0 half-time lead, in what was a largely excellent performance.

Harry Kane pulled a goal back midway through the second half, however, but Liverpool held on in an agonising finale.

Liverpool supporters hailed the significant win after the final whistle and Klopp and his coaches may not be the only ones having a drink…

The magnitude of Liverpool’s victory cannot be questioned, as they breathed new life into their top-four push.

With Chelsea and United slipping up, they seized their opportunity in ugly fashion, gaining three points on a trio of Champions League-chasing rivals.

The key now is to head into the World Cup break with back-to-back wins against Derby and Southampton in the League Cup and Premier League, respectively.

If Klopp’s men can do that, they will be feeling a lot better about themselves, especially with important figures such as Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota returning from injury in the New Year.

