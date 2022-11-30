The Liverpool players who aren’t at the World Cup are enjoying their last few days of holiday before the Reds’ warm-weather training camp in Dubai, with Harvey Elliott among those to have already arrived in the UAE.

In recent weeks, we’ve seen several members of Jurgen Klopp‘s squad enjoying some down time in destinations such as the Maldives and the USA.

Elliott was one of a number of Liverpool players who was in the Maldives last week, along with the likes of Kostas Tsimikas, Roberto Firmino and Joe Gomez.

But with Liverpool’s training camp now just days away, Elliott has already arrived in Dubai, where he’ll enjoy some more time to relax before reconvening with his team-mates on Sunday or Monday.

The Reds’ squad, minus those who are in Qatar, are all due to make their way to the UAE on Sunday, ahead of a 12-day warm-weather camp designed to prepare them for the second half of the season.

There, they’ll take part in the Dubai Super Cup, facing Lyon on Sunday, December 11, and AC Milan on Friday, December 16.

Calvin Ramsay is another who is already in Dubai, and it would be no surprise if more Liverpool players make their way there before the weekend.

Meanwhile, having spent a lot of time in the USA in recent weeks, Thiago and his family are now enjoying the sights of the Maldives.

The Spaniard visited Las Vegas and California last week, and also made some time to watch the Los Angeles Lakers in action.

But the holidays didn’t stop there for Thiago, with the Liverpool midfielder making his way over to the Indian Ocean to enjoy his final few days before beginning training again.

Kostas Tsimikas also visited the Maldives when Liverpool’s campaign came to a halt for the World Cup, with his latest post showing the Greek left-back enjoying some time on the water.

Upon their return to training at the start of next week, Liverpool will have around two-and-a-half weeks to prepare for their next competitive game against Man City in the Carabao Cup on Thursday, December 22.

Their next Premier League match is scheduled to take place away to Aston Villa on Boxing Day.