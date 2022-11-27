With the Liverpool squad not yet due back in training, their mid-season holidays continue, with Kostas Tsimikas horseback riding in the Maldives.

As the World Cup progress through the group games, the Reds not involved have departed on mid-season holidays before rejoining their team-mates.

Jurgen Klopp will lead his squad through a second pre-season in Dubai next month, including friendlies against Lyon and AC Milan, before the Carabao Cup fourth-round clash with Man City on December 22.

Having not been in action since November 14, and the 3-1 win over Southampton, this has given an opportunity to recharge with trips abroad.

For Kostas Tsimikas, along with many of his team-mates, that has meant a journey to the Maldives, with the left-back sharing a series of photos of him riding a horse on the beach:

Harvey Elliott, who briefly linked up with Tsimikas, also headed out to South Asia for a holiday with his family, staying at the five-star Siyam World resort.

The teenager even took in a small-sided game alongside locals during his time away:

Following his assist in Egypt’s 2-1 friendly win over Belgium before the World Cup, Mohamed Salah and his family flew out for some time in the sun:

And Calvin Ramsay has spent his holiday in Dubai, where he will soon join his team-mates for training:

Andy Robertson took in some light reading on the beach, sharing a photo of Jordan Henderson‘s new autobiography on his Instagram story:

andy robertson reading hendo's book on the beach is it ? pic.twitter.com/sMwKx3pgUP — jay ? (@jaymc82) November 25, 2022

Caoimhin Kelleher stayed closer to home, with the Liverpool goalkeeper appearing on The Late Late Show back in Ireland, where he surprised a young supporter with a signed shirt and a trip to Anfield:

Meanwhile, Fabio Carvalho made the trip back to London, where he linked up with Man United youngster Anthony Elanga at the Park Chinois restaurant in Mayfair:

It is not long now until Liverpool are back and warming up for the second half of the season, with the club due to announce the squad heading to Dubai next week.

Hopefully, this break will have allowed those not on World Cup duty to rest and prepare for a renewed assault on four fronts, starting with Man City in the cup.