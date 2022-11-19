Mohamed Salah set up the winning goal as Egypt beat Belgium in a pre-World Cup friendly in Kuwait on Friday, while also enjoying a reunion with Eden Hazard.

With Egypt failing to qualify for this year’s tournament, this was Salah’s final match before a two-week break ahead of Liverpool’s mid-season trip to Dubai next month.

The Reds’ talisman played 88 minutes and assisted Mahmoud Trezeguet’s winning goal in what was an impressive victory for his country against the team currently ranked second in the world.

Belgium begin their World Cup campaign against Canada next Wednesday, and Roberto Martinez used this game as an opportunity to field the likes of Thibaut Courtois, Kevin De Bruyne and Hazard. Salah was pictured enjoying some time with his former Chelsea team-mates Hazard and Courtois.

?? Mohamed Salah and ?? Eden Hazard ahead of Egypt and Belgium clash ? pic.twitter.com/HdtyBDGSTP — KingFut.com (@King_Fut) November 18, 2022

Hazard and Courtois with Mohamed Salah after the game pic.twitter.com/Aj82XozjaP — Real Madrid Info ³? (@RMadridInfo) November 18, 2022

A De Bruyne error led to Mostafa Mohamed’s 33rd minute opener, before Liverpool’s No. 11 set up Egypt’s second straight from the second-half kickoff.

Salah collected the ball inside Egypt’s half, before playing a well-weighted lofted ball in behind Belgium’s high line. Former Villa winger Trezeguet ran on to it before firing past Courtois at his near post.

Mohamed Salah assists Trezeguet to put Egypt 2-0 up against the World’s Number 2 ranked side?

pic.twitter.com/oSFXn0NlbZ — Salah Central (@SalahCentral) November 18, 2022

It was an impressive victory for an Egypt side who have had a tough year, with Senegal beating them on penalties in the Africa Cup of Nations final and again to pip them to a place at the World Cup.

Salah was all smiles when catching up with Hazard and Courtois before and after the game and will, of course, be seeing them again in the new year, when Liverpool play Real Madrid in the Champions League knockout stages.

The match was played the day after Salah took a break from his international duties to attend the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai, where he won the Fans’ Player of the year based on viewers’ votes.

With Salah not involved in Qatar, he’ll now be able to rest up for two weeks before Liverpool fly out to Dubai on Sunday, December 4.