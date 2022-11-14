Liverpool ended their first half of the Premier League season on a high, with their three fit senior forwards in standout form in front of goal.

It took four months, but the Reds were able to sign off before the World Cup with four consecutive victories for the first time this season.

That included back-to-back wins in the Premier League, with a 2-1 victory at Tottenham followed by a 3-1 triumph over Southampton at Anfield.

Results elsewhere have left Liverpool in sixth ahead of the restart on Boxing Day, with seven players now heading to Qatar and nine others set for internationals.

Jurgen Klopp will then be hoping to pick up where they left off when the Premier League gets back underway, and particularly the clinical form of his front three.

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Darwin Nunez are responsible for every goal in the Reds’ past six league games, with the last Liverpool player to net aside from that trio being Fabio Carvalho against Newcastle on August 31.

Luis Diaz (three), Virgil van Dijk (one), Trent Alexander-Arnold (one) and Harvey Elliott (one) are the only others to score in the Premier League.

In a difficult start to the season, it may come as a surprise how lethal Salah, Firmino and Nunez have been, with their rate of goals and assists per minute in all competitions landing each of them in the league’s top 10 so far:

Best mins-per-goal/assist for Premier League clubs in all comps this season (500+ mins): 53 – Erling Haaland

86 – Darwin Núñez

91 – Rodrigo

93 – Mo Salah

98 – Ivan Toney

98 – Kevin De Bruyne

99 – Julián Álvarez

99 – Callum Wilson

103 – James Maddison

106 – Roberto Firmino — Michael Reid (@michael_reid11) November 13, 2022

Man City are the only other side to have three players in the top 10, shared by Opta’s Michael Reid, with Erling Haaland (53 mins per G/A) the only player to boast a better rate than Nunez (86 mins per G/A).

The other clubs represented are Leeds, Brentford, Newcastle and Leicester.

Nunez’s output is hugely impressive, especially given the scrutiny he has faced, with the No. 27 needing less than 90 minutes on average to produce a goal or assist.

In all competitions, Nunez is averaging a goal every 104.6 minutes and a goal or assist every 85.6.

The efforts of Salah as his attacking foil cannot be overlooked, either, with the Egyptian close to a goal or assist every 90 minutes.

While Diogo Jota misses out on the 500-minute threshold, the Portuguese averaged a goal or assist every 75 minutes prior to his long-term calf injury.