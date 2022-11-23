Liverpool forward Luis Diaz has revealed he has aspirations to play for “a Spanish club” in the future, but insists he only thinks about “making history” with Liverpool for the time being.

In an interview with Colombian magazine SoHo, Diaz, who is currently working his way back from a knee injury he sustained earlier this season, also opened up on his admiration for Lionel Messi.

The Colombian has been a revelation since his January arrival at Anfield, and looks set to play a key role in Jurgen Klopp‘s side in the years to come.

However, his comments regarding a potential move to Spain may worry some Liverpool supporters, with Diaz suggesting there is a specific Spanish club “that has always attracted” his family.

“I would like to play for a Spanish club that has always attracted my family’s attention, but it is more of a childish dream,” he said when asked “how far he wants to go” in the game.

“Now I only think about lifting trophies and making history with Liverpool, which is one of the biggest clubs in the world. I am very grateful for the opportunity they have given me.”

Diaz went on to reveal how Lionel Messi and Ronaldinho, two of Barcelona’s greatest ever players, are two players he admires greatly, with Messi always being his “reference.”

“I have wanted to meet some of the people I admire, like Lionel Messi; I had to meet him and I already know him.

“I almost died, I almost said “I love you” and everything. Truly, he has always been my reference. My great idol was Ronaldinho, but since he retired, I was never able to face him. The day I meet him, I am really going to die. And well, Lio is the best in the world.

“I love Messi. The first time I had contact with him was in a Colombian game here in Barranquilla, but I didn’t start; I was just starting in the selection. And then I came across him in the Copa America two years ago and it was a great emotion.”

Those comments may suggest that the Spanish club Diaz would one day like to play for is Barcelona.

Joan Laporta, Barcelona’s president, recently claimed that the Spaniard’s were interested in signing Diaz before he joined Liverpool in January.

Diaz went on to explain his pride at appearing in last season’s Champions League final.

“The night before, I practically didn’t sleep. I was thinking about what would happen the next day,” he continued.

“But knowing that it was there, remembering how difficult it had been to get there, was incredible.

“At those times my skin crawled. Playing in the Champions League final is another level. I am proud of how far I have come.”

Diaz doesn’t often partake in interviews, claiming he is a player that doesn’t enjoy the limelight as much as some others.

“I usually say no to the Liverpool press team, that I prefer not to give interviews, but they take me to one, or two, and that’s it, I’ll get out of that quickly,” he said.

“I know there are other players who are dying to be in the media. I am the other extreme, the less I get out, the better.”

It should be no real surprise that Diaz, a player who has grown up in South America, has aspirations to play for one of the Spanish giants one day.

But if Liverpool were one day “a selling club” that were forced into making money on their star players, that certainly no longer remains the case.