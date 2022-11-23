★ PREMIUM
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  

Photos: Every Liverpool player on their debut for the Reds

Liverpool’s current longest-serving player made his debut in 2011, 11 years before some of his new teammates – and you can see how much has much changed since then.

Jurgen Klopp currently has 27 senior players in his squad, a team that varies in age from 36 to 19.

The group made their debuts as far back as 2011 and as recent as November 2022, and only four players do not have Klopp to credit for their first Liverpool appearance.

You’ll see that the players have changed over the years since their debut, and so have the kits!

We will start with our longest-serving players and work our way towards the present day, it makes for quite the journey.

 

Jordan Henderson

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 13, 2011: Liverpool's Jordan Henderson in action against Sunderland during the Premiership match at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Game: 1-1, Sunderland (H) | Date: August 13, 2011

 

Joe Gomez

STOKE-ON-TRENT, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 9, 2015: Liverpool's Joe Gomez in action against Stoke City during the Premier League match at the Britannia Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Game: 0-1, Stoke (A) | Date: August 9, 2015

The then 18-year-old notched his first assist on debut, for Philippe Coutinho.

 

James Milner

STOKE-ON-TRENT, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 9, 2015: Liverpool's James Milner in action against Stoke City during the Premier League match at the Britannia Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Game: 0-1, Stoke (A) | Date: August 9, 2015

 

Roberto Firmino

STOKE-ON-TRENT, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 9, 2015: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino in action on his debut against Stoke City during the Premier League match at the Britannia Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Game: 0-1, Stoke (A) | Date: August 9, 2015

 

Joel Matip

BURTON-UPON-TRENT, ENGLAND - Tuesday, August 23, 2016: Liverpool's Joel Matip in action against Burton Albion during the Football League Cup 2nd Round match at the Pirelli Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Game: 0-5, Burton Albion (A) | Date: August 23, 2016

 

Trent Alexander-Arnold

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, October 25, 2016: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold in action against Tottenham Hotspur during the Football League Cup 4th Round match at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Game: 2-1, Tottenham (H) | Date: October 25, 2016

 

Mohamed Salah

WATFORD, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 12, 2017: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring the third goal with team-mate Roberto Firmino during the FA Premier League match between Watford and Liverpool at Vicarage Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Game: 3-3, Watford (A) | Date: August 12, 2017

A goal on debut certainly set the tone for Salah.

 

Andy Robertson

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 19, 2017: Liverpool's Andy Robertson during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Game: 1-0, Crystal Palace (H) | Date: August 19, 2017

 

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 9, 2017: Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the rain during the FA Premier League match between Manchester City and Liverpool at the City of Manchester Stadium. (Pic by Don Jackson-Wyatt/Propaganda)

Game: 5-0, Man City (A) | Date: September 9, 2017

 

Virgil van Dijk

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Friday, January 5, 2018: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk celebrates scoring the winning goal at the Kop end to seal a 2-1 victory over Everton on his debut during the FA Cup 3rd Round match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC, the 230th Merseyside Derby, at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Game: 2-1, Everton (H) | Date: January 5, 2018

Another who scored on debut – he was worth the wait!

 

Alisson

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 12, 2018: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker during the pre-match warm-up before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Game: 4-0, West Ham (H) | Date: August 12, 2018

 

Naby Keita

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 12, 2018: Liverpool's Naby Keita during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Game: 4-0, West Ham (H) | Date: August 12, 2018

 

Fabinho

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, September 26, 2018: Liverpool's Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho' during the Football League Cup 3rd Round match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Game: 3-2, PSG (H) | Date: September 18, 2018

 

Curtis Jones

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Monday, January 7, 2019: Liverpool's Curtis Jones during the FA Cup 3rd Round match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Game: 2-1, Wolves (A) | Date: January 7, 2019

 

Adrian

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Friday, August 9, 2019: Liverpool's goalkeeper Adrián San Miguel del Castillo applauds the supporters after the opening FA Premier League match of the season between Liverpool FC and Norwich City FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 4-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Game: 4-1, Norwich (H) | Date: August 9, 2019

 

Harvey Elliott

MILTON KEYNES, ENGLAND - Wednesday, September 25, 2019: Liverpool's Harvey Elliott during the Football League Cup 3rd Round match between MK Dons FC and Liverpool FC at Stadium MK. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Game: 0-2, MK Dons (A) | Date: September 25, 2019

 

Caoimhin Kelleher

MILTON KEYNES, ENGLAND - Wednesday, September 25, 2019: Liverpool's goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher during the Football League Cup 3rd Round match between MK Dons FC and Liverpool FC at Stadium MK. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Game: 0-2, MK Dons (A) | Date: September 25, 2019

 

Nat Phillips

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 5, 2020: Liverpool's Nathaniel Phillips during the FA Cup 3rd Round match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC, the 235th Merseyside Derby, at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Game: 1-0, Everton (H) | Date: January 5, 2020

 

Thiago

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, September 20, 2020: Liverpool’s Thiago Alcantara, makes his debut as a substitute, during the FA Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. Liverpool won 2-0. (Pic by Propaganda)

Game: 0-2, Chelsea (A) | Date: September 20, 2020

 

Diogo Jota

LINCOLN, ENGLAND - Thursday, September 24, 2020: Liverpool's Diogo Jota during the Football League Cup 3rd Round match between Lincoln City FC and Liverpool FC at Sincil Bank. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Game: 2-7, Lincoln City (A) | Date: September 24, 2020

 

Kostas Tsimikas

LINCOLN, ENGLAND - Thursday, September 24, 2020: Liverpool's Konstantinos 'Kostas' Tsimikas during the Football League Cup 3rd Round match between Lincoln City FC and Liverpool FC at Sincil Bank. Liverpool won 7-2. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Game: 2-7, Lincoln City (A) | Date: September 24, 2020

 

Ibrahima Konate

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 18, 2021: Liverpool's Ibrahima Konaté during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Game: 3-0, Crystal Palace (H) | Date: September 18, 2021

 

Luis Diaz

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 6th, 2022: Liverpool's new signing Luis Díaz during the FA Cup 4th Round match between Liverpool FC and Cardiff City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Game: 3-1, Cardiff (H) | Date: February 6, 2022

 

Darwin Nunez

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, July 30, 2022: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Community Shield friendly match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at the King Power Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Game: 3-1, Man City (N) | Date: July 30, 2022

The latest player to score on debut for Liverpool.

 

Fabio Carvalho

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, July 30, 2022: Liverpool's Fabio Carvalho (R) and Darwin Núñez during the FA Community Shield friendly match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at the King Power Stadium. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Game: 3-1, Man City (N) | Date: July 30, 2022

 

Arthur

NAPLES, ITALY - Wednesday, September 7, 2022: Liverpool's Arthur Melo during the UEFA Champions League Group A matchday 1 game between SSC Napoli and Liverpool FC at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Game: 4-1, Napoli (A) | Date: September 7, 2022

 

Calvin Ramsay

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, November 9, 2022: Liverpool's Calvin Ramsay during the Football League Cup 3rd Round match between Liverpool FC and Derby County FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Game: 2-0, Napoli (H) | Date: November 1, 2022

