Liverpool’s current longest-serving player made his debut in 2011, 11 years before some of his new teammates – and you can see how much has much changed since then.

Jurgen Klopp currently has 27 senior players in his squad, a team that varies in age from 36 to 19.

The group made their debuts as far back as 2011 and as recent as November 2022, and only four players do not have Klopp to credit for their first Liverpool appearance.

You’ll see that the players have changed over the years since their debut, and so have the kits!

We will start with our longest-serving players and work our way towards the present day, it makes for quite the journey.

Jordan Henderson

Game: 1-1, Sunderland (H) | Date: August 13, 2011

Joe Gomez

Game: 0-1, Stoke (A) | Date: August 9, 2015

The then 18-year-old notched his first assist on debut, for Philippe Coutinho.

James Milner

Game: 0-1, Stoke (A) | Date: August 9, 2015

Roberto Firmino

Game: 0-1, Stoke (A) | Date: August 9, 2015

Joel Matip

Game: 0-5, Burton Albion (A) | Date: August 23, 2016

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Game: 2-1, Tottenham (H) | Date: October 25, 2016

Mohamed Salah

Game: 3-3, Watford (A) | Date: August 12, 2017

A goal on debut certainly set the tone for Salah.

Andy Robertson

Game: 1-0, Crystal Palace (H) | Date: August 19, 2017

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Game: 5-0, Man City (A) | Date: September 9, 2017

Virgil van Dijk

Game: 2-1, Everton (H) | Date: January 5, 2018

Another who scored on debut – he was worth the wait!

Alisson

Game: 4-0, West Ham (H) | Date: August 12, 2018

Naby Keita

Game: 4-0, West Ham (H) | Date: August 12, 2018

Fabinho

Game: 3-2, PSG (H) | Date: September 18, 2018

Curtis Jones

Game: 2-1, Wolves (A) | Date: January 7, 2019

Adrian

Game: 4-1, Norwich (H) | Date: August 9, 2019

Harvey Elliott

Game: 0-2, MK Dons (A) | Date: September 25, 2019

Caoimhin Kelleher

Game: 0-2, MK Dons (A) | Date: September 25, 2019

Nat Phillips

Game: 1-0, Everton (H) | Date: January 5, 2020

Thiago

Game: 0-2, Chelsea (A) | Date: September 20, 2020

Diogo Jota

Game: 2-7, Lincoln City (A) | Date: September 24, 2020

Kostas Tsimikas

Game: 2-7, Lincoln City (A) | Date: September 24, 2020

Ibrahima Konate

Game: 3-0, Crystal Palace (H) | Date: September 18, 2021

Luis Diaz

Game: 3-1, Cardiff (H) | Date: February 6, 2022

Darwin Nunez

Game: 3-1, Man City (N) | Date: July 30, 2022

The latest player to score on debut for Liverpool.

Fabio Carvalho

Game: 3-1, Man City (N) | Date: July 30, 2022

Arthur

Game: 4-1, Napoli (A) | Date: September 7, 2022

Calvin Ramsay

Game: 2-0, Napoli (H) | Date: November 1, 2022