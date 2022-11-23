Liverpool’s current longest-serving player made his debut in 2011, 11 years before some of his new teammates – and you can see how much has much changed since then.
Jurgen Klopp currently has 27 senior players in his squad, a team that varies in age from 36 to 19.
The group made their debuts as far back as 2011 and as recent as November 2022, and only four players do not have Klopp to credit for their first Liverpool appearance.
You’ll see that the players have changed over the years since their debut, and so have the kits!
We will start with our longest-serving players and work our way towards the present day, it makes for quite the journey.
Jordan Henderson
Game: 1-1, Sunderland (H) | Date: August 13, 2011
Joe Gomez
Game: 0-1, Stoke (A) | Date: August 9, 2015
The then 18-year-old notched his first assist on debut, for Philippe Coutinho.
James Milner
Game: 0-1, Stoke (A) | Date: August 9, 2015
Roberto Firmino
Game: 0-1, Stoke (A) | Date: August 9, 2015
Joel Matip
Game: 0-5, Burton Albion (A) | Date: August 23, 2016
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Game: 2-1, Tottenham (H) | Date: October 25, 2016
Mohamed Salah
Game: 3-3, Watford (A) | Date: August 12, 2017
A goal on debut certainly set the tone for Salah.
Andy Robertson
Game: 1-0, Crystal Palace (H) | Date: August 19, 2017
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Game: 5-0, Man City (A) | Date: September 9, 2017
Virgil van Dijk
Game: 2-1, Everton (H) | Date: January 5, 2018
Another who scored on debut – he was worth the wait!
Alisson
Game: 4-0, West Ham (H) | Date: August 12, 2018
Naby Keita
Game: 4-0, West Ham (H) | Date: August 12, 2018
Fabinho
Game: 3-2, PSG (H) | Date: September 18, 2018
Curtis Jones
Game: 2-1, Wolves (A) | Date: January 7, 2019
Adrian
Game: 4-1, Norwich (H) | Date: August 9, 2019
Harvey Elliott
Game: 0-2, MK Dons (A) | Date: September 25, 2019
Caoimhin Kelleher
Game: 0-2, MK Dons (A) | Date: September 25, 2019
Nat Phillips
Game: 1-0, Everton (H) | Date: January 5, 2020
Thiago
Game: 0-2, Chelsea (A) | Date: September 20, 2020
Diogo Jota
Game: 2-7, Lincoln City (A) | Date: September 24, 2020
Kostas Tsimikas
Game: 2-7, Lincoln City (A) | Date: September 24, 2020
Ibrahima Konate
Game: 3-0, Crystal Palace (H) | Date: September 18, 2021
Luis Diaz
Game: 3-1, Cardiff (H) | Date: February 6, 2022
Darwin Nunez
Game: 3-1, Man City (N) | Date: July 30, 2022
The latest player to score on debut for Liverpool.
Fabio Carvalho
Game: 3-1, Man City (N) | Date: July 30, 2022
Arthur
Game: 4-1, Napoli (A) | Date: September 7, 2022
Calvin Ramsay
Game: 2-0, Napoli (H) | Date: November 1, 2022
