Liverpool are said to have joined city rivals Everton in the race to sign an Ajax midfielder who scored at Anfield earlier this season.

Mohammed Kudus has been one of Ajax’s standout performers in 2022/23, and scored twice in Ghana’s 3-2 World Cup victory over South Korea on Monday.

The attacking midfielder, who has shown he is able to operate as part of a midfield three or further forward, scored for the Eredivisie champions in their 2-1 defeat at Anfield in September.

Everton are said to have made a big effort to sign Kudus earlier this year, with the player himself revealing the move was “really close.”

But now, according to De Telegraaf‘s Mike Verweij, a leading source in the Netherlands, Liverpool will “fight” the Toffees for the 22-year-old’s signature.

It’s unclear whether Liverpool would view Kudus as a player to strengthen their midfield, or as someone who could play in a variety of roles further forward, but his versatility would surely be something that would appeal to Jurgen Klopp and his coaching staff.

Jude Bellingham and Moises Caicedo are two of the midfielders who continue to be linked with a move to Anfield, but there is certainly an argument to suggest Liverpool also need more reinforcements in attack.

Even if Roberto Firmino is to sign a new contract, the Reds would certainly benefit from another option in the forward areas, with just five senior forwards at the club at present.

Kudus has previously named current Reds midfielder Thiago as a player whose game he “loved,” having received a signed shirt from the Spaniard earlier in his career.

His performance against South Korea caught the eye of many, with his brace putting Ghana in a good position to qualify for the last 16 later this week.

Predominantly left-footed, he has been utilised in a number of roles for Ajax since joining from Danish club Nordsjaelland in 2020.

Manager Alfred Schreuder has often used him in a false nine position this season, similar to the one associated with Roberto Firmino.

Against Korea, Kudus impressed on the right side of Ghana’s attack, enjoying the freedom to cut in on to his favoured left foot.

His first goal was a powerful header at the back post, before he netted the winner with a well-placed left-footed effort from the right-side of the penalty area in the second half.