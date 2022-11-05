Trent Alexander-Arnold has never been short on critics with his defensive attributes heavily scrutinised, and the right-back is bemused at how the tune constantly changes.

The 24-year-old has been thrown into the spotlight regularly this season, amid the backdrop of Gareth Southgate’s selection for the World Cup this month.

His form has not been at the levels many expected, but few within Jurgen Klopp‘s squad have consistently managed to hit the heights on their return from a remarkable season.

And so far this campaign, Klopp has already been exasperated over the continued criticism of the No. 66’s defending, while Gary Neville identified the areas he can improve to truly become “the best right-back the world has ever produced.”

As for what Alexander-Arnold thinks of it all, he understands criticism comes with the territory.

However, to be told he’s changing the full-back game one minute and then not living up to the traditional expectations in another is proving bemusing, as it shows there is no understanding for his role at Liverpool.

In an interview with his sponsor Red Bull, Alexander-Arnold was asked about how he deals with being analysed more than ever before.

“I think I’ve got a good mindset when it comes to it. I’ve always understood,” Alexander-Arnold said.

“I’ve got used to it from a young age, people say a lot of things, talk a lot and have their own opinions – it is what it is and people are entitled to that.

“I’ve always just seen it as ‘I know what I need to do’ and then just get on with it.

“You know, it’s work at the end of the day. Comes part and parcel with it.

“I think that’s something people don’t understand, if I’m honest,” Alexander-Arnold said when asked about Klopp’s public support.

“We don’t play a normal style of football. When things are going well, people praise it.

“When things aren’t going right, it’s ‘well, they don’t defend like they used to’ or ‘they don’t defend like they’re supposed to, they’re supposed to be doing this’.

“Last year when we nearly won every trophy possible, that wasn’t a problem because we were winning games.

“[It was] ‘ahh, Trent’s changed the position, he’s changed the role, changed how right-backs play or full-backs play the game’.

“And then now it’s, ‘he doesn’t defend like a full-back used to or supposed to’.

“And it’s like, well if I’ve changed the game, then surely you can’t have one without the other.

“As a team, all you can do is play how you’re told to play.

“If that means that people don’t understand and misconstrue it and don’t really understand the way we play down to a tee, then that happens.

“I’m sure I have opinions on players that are told to do certain things in their team that I would say is wrong, but no, the game is the game.

“As long as everyone’s playing it, how they feel is right, then who are we to judge?”