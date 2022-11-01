Liverpool take on Napoli tonight with an outside chance of topping their Champions League group. Here is how to watch online and on TV worldwide.

Under a storm of criticism over their domestic form, the Reds head back to Anfield this evening to take on a Napoli side unbeaten in all competitions.

Both sides are already through to the last 16, but tonight’s clash will determine who advances as winner and who comes second, with Liverpool needing at least a four-goal victory to overtake their Italian foes.

After a dismal 2-1 defeat to Leeds at the weekend, a performance is needed this time out – but can Jurgen Klopp‘s side deliver?

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 8pm (BST) – or 9pm in Naples, 4pm in New York, 1pm in Los Angeles, 7am (Wednesday) in Sydney, midnight in Dubai and 11pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Napoli is being shown live on BT Sport 3 in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Napoli is being shown live on Paramount+ in the US, which is available to live stream here.

Canada Viewers

Liverpool vs. Napoli is being shown live on DAZN in Canada, which is available to live stream here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Napoli and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find Liverpool’s group stage closer on the following channels worldwide:

beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App, Star+, Vivaro.tv, Stan Sport, Sky Sport Austria 1, Sky Sport Austria 3, Pickx+ Sports 3, HBO Max, TNT Brasil, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, MAX Sport 4, PPTV Sport China, Migu, QQ Sports Live, iQiyi, ESPN, Arena Sport 3 Croatia, Cytavision on the Go, Nova Sport 4, Viaplay Denmark, TV3+ HD, Viaplay Estonia, TV3+ HD, C More Suomi, Adjarasport TV, Cosmote Sport 2 HD, M4 Sports, JioTV, Vidio, 5Sport, Mediaset Infinity, ArtMotion, Viaplay Latvia, Blue Sport, Viaplay Lithuania, TSN2 Malta, Ziggo Sport Golf, Spark Sport, TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium, Polsat Sport Premium 1, Polsat Box Go, Eleven Sports 3 Portugal, Digi Online, Digi Sport 1 Romania, matchtv.ru, Match TV, Sportbox.ru, Arena Sport 2P, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, Movistar Liga de Campeones 6, Movistar+, C More Sweden, Exxen, MEGOGO Football 1, FPT Play

