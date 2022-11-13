★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 12, 2022: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

“We all saw in training” – Liverpool players believe Darwin Nunez “has everything”

After scoring a brace to guide Liverpool to victory in their final match before the World Cup, Darwin Nunez is continuing to prove his worth, with his team-mates not surprised by his recent good form.

The Uruguay striker endured a difficult start to the campaign, with his sending off against Crystal Palace in Liverpool’s second league game of the season resulting in a three-match ban.

But the ex-Benfica man has played a key role in the Reds’ good form going into the World Cup break, with his goal tally for the season now up to nine.

In the last few matches, Nunez has been deployed in a role on the left side of Liverpool’s attack, and James Milner, for one, has been impressed with the relationship he has struck up with Andy Robertson on that side.

“They’re getting that understanding and it’s great that Darwin is banging those goals in,” Milner told LFCTV after the win against Southampton.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 12, 2022: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez (#27 L) celebrates after scoring his side's third goal, his second of the game, during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

“He has settled in pretty quick, to be fair. He’s still learning the language but he’s getting it, he has got a great sense of humour and obviously we’ll see more of that I’m sure once his English comes out more.

“He has got everything so it’s pleasing for him to get the goals. And Robbo, we know how much he loves an assist as well so it’s important that he keeps getting those.”

Nunez’s impressive performances have come as no surprise to his team-mates, with both Milner and Trent Alexander-Arnold pointing out how the striker has proved his quality on the training pitch.

“Just watching him in training and his attributes, his willingness to work for the team, he is obviously great in the air, a big presence, great strike with both feet, he hits it early, wants to score goals,” Milner continued.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 12, 2022: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez celebrates after scoring his side's third goal, his second of the game, during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

“He is a different type of striker to the other guys up there and that’s obviously great for us as a squad to have these players who all have different attributes.”

Alexander-Arnold, meanwhile, believes Nunez has now “hit his stride” for Liverpool:

“Coming over to the Premier League, with the price tag on his back, was going to be a heavy weight,” the Reds right-back said, as quoted by the Echo.

“It took him a few games to get going but we all saw in training the player he is.

“He’s a proper centre-forward with speed but was playing on the wing today, he’s versatile. We saw what he could do and he’s hit a stride now, he’s enjoying his football.”

LIVERPOOL FC BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks