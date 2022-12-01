★ PREMIUM
1 runner-up & 3 shootout defeats – Liverpool FC at World Cup 2022 in numbers

Liverpool bid seven Reds farewell for the 2022 World Cup, with one returning at the conclusion of the group stage and another leaving as a runner-up.

The Reds had only seven representatives in Qatar, the joint-seventh most in the Premier League, a number that saw them recoup £1.48 million in compensation from FIFA.

That figure came thanks to the involvement of Alisson, Fabinho, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Darwin Nunez.

There were mixed experiences for Liverpool’s contingent, with Nunez the first to be knocked out in the group stage before all but Konate followed after the quarter-final.

The Frenchman played a significant role in helping France reach the final, which he started on the bench and played only the final seven minutes as his side fell to a shootout defeat to Argentina.

With the tournament now having come to an end, here are Liverpool’s numbers from the 2022 World Cup.

 

Overall

DOHA, QATAR - Wednesday, November 30, 2022: France's Ibrahima Konaté during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group D match between Tunisia and France at the Education City Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Combined games played: 22

Combined Wins: 19
Draws: 4
Losses: 10

Penalty shootouts: 3 (Netherlands, Brazil, France)
Reds to reach knockout stage: 6
Competition runner-up: 1

Most minutes: Virgil van Dijk (480)
Most goals: Jordan Henderson (1)

 

Appearances

DOHA, QATAR - Monday, November 28, 2022: Brazil's goalkeeper Alisson Becker during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G match between Brazil and Switzerland at the Stadium 974. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

5

Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk

4

Jordan Henderson

3

Alisson, Darwin Nunez

1

Fabinho, Trent Alexander-Arnold

 

Minutes played (mins per game)

DOHA, QATAR - Saturday, December 3, 2022: Netherlands' Virgil van Dijk celebrates after the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Netherlands and USA at the Khalifa International Stadium. Netherlands won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Virgil van Dijk – 480 (96)

Ibrahima Konate – 292 (58.4)

Alisson – 290 (96.6)

Jordan Henderson – 272 (68)

Darwin Nunez – 242 (80.6)

Fabinho – 90 (90)

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 33 (33)

