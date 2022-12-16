Jurgen Klopp has again named a strong side as Liverpool conclude their mid-season training camp with a friendly against AC Milan in Dubai on Friday.

Having been beaten by Lyon in normal time and on penalties, the Reds are yet to pick up a point in the Dubai Super Cup, with Arsenal already crowned winners of the mini tournament earlier this week.

Today’s match will be another useful exercise for Liverpool, though, with Darwin Nunez back on the bench ahead of a return to competitive action against Man City next Thursday.

Caoimhin Kelleher continues in goal, with Alisson expected to reconvene with the squad on Merseyside next week, alongside the four other players who crashed out of the World Cup at the quarter-final stage.

The back four is unchanged. James Milner starts at right-back, with Joel Matip and Joe Gomez the central pairing, and Andy Robertson at left-back.

Stefan Bajcetic starts as the No. 6 again, flanked by Harvey Elliott and Thiago.

The only change comes in the front three, where Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain starts alongside Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino in attack.

Fabio Carvalho drops to the bench alongside the likes of Nunez and Naby Keita.

Curtis Jones, however, remains absent, having yet to train alongside his team-mates in Dubai, while Calvin Ramsay also misses out. The Scotsman was not pictured on training on Wednesday. Layton Stewart, who came off against Lyon with a dead leg, is also not involved.

Liverpool: Kelleher; Milner, Matip, Gomez, Robertson; Bajcetic, Elliott, Thiago; Salah, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Firmino

Substitutes: Adrian, Davies, Quansah, Phillips, Tsimikas, Chambers, Corness, Cain, Keita, Carvalho, Doak, Clark, Frauendorf, Nunez