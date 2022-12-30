Liverpool are back at Anfield for the first time in 48 days, Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester are the visitors and face a Reds side who have made one change to their winning formula.

The Reds delivered two late Christmas presents this week, the first a Boxing Day win at Aston Villa before Cody Gakpo was unveiled as the newest signing.

The winger is ineligible to start tonight but he’s in the stands and will be watching his new teammates in action, which includes Alisson in goal.

Trent Alexander-Arnold starts alongside Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson to form an unchanged back four.

Jordan Henderson leads the team, starting alongside Thiago and Harvey Elliott in midfield, with Fabinho absent as his wife is in labour with their first child.

In attack, Mohamed Salah, who needs just one more goal to move outright seventh in Liverpool’s all-time goalscoring charts, lines up alongside Darwin Nunez and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

From the bench, Klopp has the likes of Naby Keita, Ibrahima Konate, and Fabio Carvalho to turn to, plus youngsters Stefan Bajcetic and Ben Doak.

Liverpool can make it four league wins in a row for the first time this season tonight, against a Leicester side who have won two and lost two of their previous four Premier League games.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Thiago, Elliott; Salah, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Nunez

Substitutes: Adrian, Gomez, Konate, Tsimikas, Bajcetic, Keita, Clark, Carvalho, Doak

Leicester: Ward; Castagne, Amartey, Faes, Thomas; Ndidi, Soumare; Perez, Dewsbury-Hall, Barnes; Daka

Substitutes: Iversen, Soyuncu, Vestergaard, Brunt, Mendy, Tielemans, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Vardy