LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 27, 2022: Liverpool's Stefan Bajcetic during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield. Liverpool won 9-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Confirmed Liverpool lineup vs. Man City: Bajcetic and Matip start

For the first time in over five weeks, Jurgen Klopp’s side are in competitive action and Stefan Bajcetic has been handed a place in the XI against Man City.

It’s been 40 long days since Liverpool last played but that ends tonight at the Etihad in the Carabao Cup, as the defence of the title continues.

Klopp’s matchday squad includes both youth and experience, in goal Caoimhin Kelleher starts behind a backline of James Milner, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and Andy Robertson.

In midfield, Stefan Bajcetic makes only his second start for the club next to Thiago and Harvey Elliott.

Mohamed Salah is out to score for the third time against City this season as he starts alongside Darwin Nunez and Fabio Carvalho.

On the bench, the manager has named teenager Ben Doak, with Naby Keita, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson also available to the boss.

Roberto Firmino, meanwhile, is absent with a minor calf injury sustained during training.

Man City: Ortega; Lewis, Akanji, Laporte, Ake; Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan; Mahrez, Haaland, Palmer

Substitutes: Carson, Walker, Stones, Cancelo, Grealish, Gomez, Bernardo, Foden, Robertson

Liverpool: Kelleher; Milner, Matip, Gomez, Robertson; Bajcetic, Thiago, Elliott; Salah, Nunez, Carvalho

Substitutes: Adrian, Phillips, Tsimikas, Ramsay, Fabinho, Henderson, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Doak

