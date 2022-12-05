Though there are claims of interest from Saudi-Qatari investors in buying Liverpool, a German group are said to be “further along” the process.

It emerged on Sunday that a coalition of investors from Saudi Arabia and Qatar had joined in their efforts to buy Liverpool from Fenway Sports Group.

They joined a long list of groups linked with purchasing the club, including those from the United States, with speculation ongoing over the future of Liverpool.

Virgil van Dijk has expressed his confidence that “whoever comes in to fill in those roles” would “do very well,” but admitted his hope that the situation would be “sorted and clarified” soon.

That is a sentiment shared by supporters, particularly given concerns over the moral aspect of investors with state ties taking over at Anfield.

Interestingly, then, the report from Liverpool journalist David Lynch, for US outlet Sporting News, explains that a consortium from Germany are “further along in the process of tabling a bid.”

Along with German investors, Lynch adds that an American fund has “also registered its interest in putting forward an offer.”

The process of purchasing an asset on the scale of Liverpool, with a valuation of around £3.2 billion, is far more complicated than a typical transfer in football.

That is why the latest step in FSG seeking investment has seen prospective buyers register their interest, rather than submitting any formal bids.

A significant amount of due diligence would be conducted before any resources are committed, which would also be the case for FSG and independent bodies if it progresses to a possible sale.

The process is likely to take months, rather than days or weeks, and there remains no guarantee that FSG will ultimately sell Liverpool.

However, Lynch does explain: “Sources familiar with the situation insist that a full sale remains the desired outcome.”