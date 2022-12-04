Virgil van Dijk insists he is “not thinking about” the future of Liverpool as he focuses on the World Cup, but hopes it is “sorted and clarified” soon.

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group are currently seeking investment into the club, with there the potential of an outright sale if the right buyer is found.

According to the Boston Globe, the most likely outcome at this stage is a new partial investor, but talks are ongoing with various parties including those based in the US and, according to journalist David Lynch, a Saudi-Qatari consortium.

The speculation is set to continue as FSG president Mike Gordon steps back to focus on a possible sale, and that has permeated the Liverpool dressing room.

Speaking after the Netherlands’ 3-1 win over the USA in the World Cup last 16, Van Dijk admitted that he is “aware of everything” and hopes “everything will be sorted and clarified” soon.

“I have full trust in Liverpool that they will be fine,” he is quoted by the Liverpool Echo.

“We are a very established club, one of the biggest in the world and that will stay that way.

“Whoever comes in to fill in those roles, they will do very well.

“I am aware of everything that is happening. Whether I am taking it in and doing something with it right now, I don’t think so because the full focus is on the World Cup.

“But hopefully everything will be sorted and clarified when I am back.

“At this point, I am definitely not thinking about it.”

Van Dijk is the second-biggest signing of the FSG era, and Liverpool’s history, with the £75 million paid to bring him from Southampton only beaten by Darwin Nunez‘s £85 million fee.