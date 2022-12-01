Rather an outright sale of Liverpool FC, Fenway Sports Group are now said to be “leaning toward” a minority investment into their stake in the club.

FSG remain in talks with potential investors over both minority and majority investment into Liverpool, after it emerged last month that a sale was being sought.

A number of prospective buyers have been suggested, from the Middle East to the United States, while others have been swiftly ruled out.

The Boston Globe‘s Michael Silverman has remained a key source of information on the search for investment, as correspondent for the publication owned by John W. Henry.

Silverman has now brought an update, reporting that FSG are “leaning toward a partial sale,” with an investor purchasing part of Liverpool “more likely” than new owners.

As expected, it is revealed that one of the possible investors is from North America, though Silverman’s source “politely declined to name the interested party.”

A source close to the situation maintained that “potential new partners would need to be philosophically aligned with FSG’s fiscal tenets and team-building philosophies.”

It is unclear whether this represents a shift in emphasis from FSG, with the public stance always being that third-party investment was their target.

But it is interesting that Silverman notes that there had been no “compelling offer” when it came to the sale of Liverpool.

The Anfield club finds itself in direct competition with Man United when it comes to investors, with the Glazer family recently announcing their intention to sell the Manchester outfit.