DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Sunday, December 11, 2022: Liverpool's Stefan Bajcetic (L) is challenged by Olympique Lyonnais' Maxence Caqueret during the Dubai Super Cup 2022 match between Liverpool FC and Olympique Lyonnais at Al Maktoum Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  

“Going to be special” – Liverpool fans impressed by youngster in Lyon defeat

Liverpool were beaten 3-1 by Lyon in their Dubai Super Cup opener on Sunday afternoon, and were also on the losing side of the penalty shoot out, but fans were encouraged by the performances of several youngsters.

Fabio Carvalho gave the Reds the lead after just 40 seconds, with Jurgen Klopp‘s side flying out the traps in the early stages.

Mohamed Salah had the opportunity to double Liverpool’s lead from the penalty spot, only to see his spot kick saved, before Lyon benefited from the wholesale changes Klopp made to his team as the game progressed.

A brace from Alexandre Lacazette either side of a good goal from Bradley Barcola secured the win for Lyon, before Calvin Ramsay‘s penalty miss also saw the French outfit win 5-3 on penalties.

As is always the case with friendlies, though, the result here was irrelevant, and Liverpool supporters were encouraged by what they saw from several youngsters.

 

Bajcetic has attributes of “a top, top player”

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Sunday, December 11, 2022: Liverpool's Stefan Bajcetic challenges Olympique Lyonnais' Corentin Tolisso, and was shown a yellow card after, during the Dubai Super Cup 2022 match between Liverpool FC and Olympique Lyonnais at Al Maktoum Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Midfielder Bajcetic was the only youngster to start in what looked like the strongest possible team Klopp had available to him, and fans liked what they saw from the Spaniard, while Ben Doak:

 

“Why I never bother with friendlies”

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Sunday, December 11, 2022: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah reacts after missing a penalty during the Dubai Super Cup 2022 match between Liverpool FC and Olympique Lyonnais at Al Maktoum Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

On the whole, aside from a good first 30 minutes from Liverpool, it certainly wasn’t the most entertaining of encounters at the Al-Maktoum Stadium:

 

Naby returns at last

SINGAPORE - Friday, July 15, 2022: Liverpool's Naby Keita during the Standard Chartered Singapore Trophy pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at the Singapore National Stadium. Liverpool won 2-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

One of the other few positives from the game was Naby Keita‘s involvement, with the Guinean yet to kick a ball in a competitive game this season due to injury. Let’s hope his return isn’t a short-lived one!

The Reds are to face AC Milan in the second of their two friendlies in the Dubai Super Cup on Friday, with Darwin Nunez due to rejoin the group on Monday.

