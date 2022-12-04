It was the Jude Bellingham show as England overcame Senegal at the World Cup, including an assist for Jordan Henderson.

For much of the World Cup, Liverpool fans have kept a close eye on the blossoming relationship between their captain and the club’s priority target.

Henderson has struck up a strong bond with Bellingham, as a role model for the 19-year-old, who has been effusive in his praise of his fellow midfielder.

As England took on Senegal in the last 16 of the World Cup on Sunday, they lined up together in a three-man midfield, and were central to a comfortable 3-0 win.

It took time for the Three Lions to find their breakthrough, up against a game Senegal side who tested Jordan Pickford early on, but when they did it was through the brilliance of Bellingham.

The Dortmund midfielder took it upon himself to break the lines in midfield, leading to a cutback for Henderson, who opened the scoring with a simple finish.

Their embrace in celebration showed the passion they both share – with Liverpool fans hoping they can enjoy that at club level, too.

Another moment of magic from Bellingham gave England their second just before the break, riding challenges in midfield before feeding Phil Foden, who in turn teed up Harry Kane to make it 2-0.

Stunning work from Foden then crafted a third after the break, with Bukayo Saka the recipient of a fine cross to dink over Edouard Mendy.

It was an easy night for England after that, coasting to another big win as top scorers in the tournament so far.

The win sets up a quarter-final with France on Saturday, which will pit Liverpool players against each other for the first time in the tournament.

Ibrahima Konate is part of the France squad, though like Trent Alexander-Arnold he is not expected to start that tie.